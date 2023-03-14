The Burnsville boys basketball made some improvement this winter under first-year coach Erik Leafblad.
The Blaze finished with nine wins, six more than it did last year. Sixth-seeded Burnsville was hoping for its first playoff win since 2019, but lost 58-55 in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals March 7 at third-seeded Bloomington Jefferson.
Burnsville (9-17 overall) ended up 4-14 in the South Suburban Conference.
The Blaze made it to the Section 3AAAA title game in 2019, but lost to Eastview. The program’s last section crown came in 2008, and it also made the state field in 2004 where it lost to Chaska in the title game.
But since 2019, it's been a struggle for the program with a 20-77 overall record, including a 10-62 mark in the SSC.
In the loss to Jefferson, it was a close game throughout. Burnsville trailed 29-27 lead at the break, but rallied for a 49-47 lead with 6:25 to play in the second half.
But in the end, it was too much Daniel Freitag for Jefferson, who finished with 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Senior JT Thornton led the Blaze with 19 points, followed by sophomore Collin Heckman with 13 points and senior Khalif Bettis with 12. Junior Jeremy Sherlock scored six points, while sophomore Soren Leafblad chipped in five.
Bettis led the Blaze in scoring for the season at 19.7 points per game. He surpassed 1,000 points for his career in the second-to-last game of the regular season, a 61-52 loss at Apple Valley Feb. 28.
Burnsville ended the regular season with six straight losses.
Thornton was second on the Blaze in scoring at 12.7 points per game, followed by senior Henry Saykeo (11.8) and sophomore Charlie Pettis and Sherlock (10.8).