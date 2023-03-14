Khalif Bettis

Senior Khalif Bettis finished with more than 1,000 points in his career for Burnsville.

 Photo by Kara Chudecke

The Burnsville boys basketball made some improvement this winter under first-year coach Erik Leafblad.

The Blaze finished with nine wins, six more than it did last year. Sixth-seeded Burnsville was hoping for its first playoff win since 2019, but lost 58-55 in the Section 3AAAA quarterfinals March 7 at third-seeded Bloomington Jefferson.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events