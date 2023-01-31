The Burnsville wrestling team is gearing up for the postseason.
The Blaze had one individual champion in the Rochester Century Panther Invitational Jan. 28, finishing eighth in the team standings with 84 points. Forest Lake won the title (231.5), followed by Ellsworth Community (163.5) and Goodhue (140.5).
Sophomore Syvonte Miller won the heavyweight title for Burnsville winning three of four matches.
Senior Mambu Sonie, who didn't compete in the invite, is Burnsville's only ranked wrestler. He's ranked No 5 at 220 in the latest rankings by The Guillotine. Miller has a 23-8 record on the season.
The Section 2AAA team tournament is not far ff. It's set for Feb. 17 in Apple Valley, while the individual tourney will be Feb. 24-25 at Lakeville North.
Ninth-ranked Apple Valley is the defending team champion. Other teams in the field include Rosemount, Eastview, Farmington, Prior Lake Lakeville South and Lakeville North are also in the field.
The top two finishers in the 14 weights in the individual tourney make the state field. The Blaze will be looking to qualify a wrestler for state for the third straight season.
Sonie is one of two ranked wrestlers in Section 2AAA at 220 pounds. Fourth-ranked Brock Zurn of Prior Lake is the other. The two met in South Suburban Conference dual Jan. 19 with Zurn winning 1-0 in the Lakers' 58-12 win.
Miller lost 4-3 at heavyweight to the Lakers' Jide Abasiri, who is ranked No. 8. The heavvweight division has two other ranked wrestlers — No. 9 Connor Popp of Lakeville North and No. 10 Alex Baccoli of Eastview.
Meanwhile, at the invite, Miller won three matches by fall. His one loss was 12-8 to Evan Locke of Forest Lake, who also went 3-1. Miller won the title via a tiebreaker.
Senior Michel Douhe finished second for Burnsville at 170 pounds. He has 22 wins on the season, but he also has a tough path to state at sections at 170 with two ranked wrestlers — No. 3 Marcell Booth of Apple Valley and No. 8 Ethan Dupont of Eastview.
Senior Ethan Lutz finished third at 152 pounds for the Blaze at the invite, while sophomore Ricardo Moreno was fifth at 195. Junior Ayden Ripplinger was also fifth at 132 pounds, while sophomores Kai Koga and Jameson Joubert were sixth at 138 and 160, respectively.
This year's Class 3A state tournament will be March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team competition is the first day, followed by the individual tourney the next two days.
Top-ranked St. Michael-Albertville is the defending state team champion.