Ricardo Moreno

Sophomore Ricardo Moreno finished fifth for Burnsville at 195 pounds at the Rochester Century Panther Invitational Jan. 28.

 Photo by Bekah Ripplinger

The Burnsville wrestling team is gearing up for the postseason.

The Blaze had one individual champion in the Rochester Century Panther Invitational Jan. 28, finishing eighth in the team standings with 84 points. Forest Lake won the title (231.5), followed by Ellsworth Community (163.5) and Goodhue (140.5).

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events