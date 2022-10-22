Burnsville Blaze

The Burnsville football team's three wins in the regular season are as many as the program has had in the previous three years combined.

The Blaze was 3-2 through five games, but finished with three straight losses before the Class 6A playoffs, including a 34-7 home setback to No. 2-ranked Rosemount Oct. 19.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events