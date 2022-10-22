The Burnsville football team's three wins in the regular season are as many as the program has had in the previous three years combined.
The Blaze was 3-2 through five games, but finished with three straight losses before the Class 6A playoffs, including a 34-7 home setback to No. 2-ranked Rosemount Oct. 19.
Burnsville earned the No. 7 seed in Section 6AAAAAA and open the Class 6A playoffs Oct. 28 at No. 5 Lakeville South (6-4), the No. 2 seed from Section 3 and the defending state champion.
A first-round upset for the Blaze would put them on the road at either White Bear Lake (6-2), the No. 3 seed in Section 4, or Anoka (2-6), the No. 6 seed from Section 5, in the second round Nov. 4.
The winner of that game makes the state quarterfinals, which will be Nov. 10-11 at four different sites across the metro. The last time Burnsville made the state field was in 2015.
Fourth-ranked Eden Prairie (6-2) earned the No. 1 seed in Section 6, followed by second-seeded Prior Lake (5-3), third-seeded Shakopee (5-3) fourth-seeded Minnetonka (5-3), fifth-seeded Wayzata (4-4) and sixth-seeded Edina (3-5). Hopkins (0-8) got the No. 8 seed.
The other three No. 1 seeds are top-ranked Maple Grove (Section 5), Rosemount (Section 3) and No. 3 Stillwater (Section 4).
In the loss to Rosemount, the Blaze's lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on sophomore Quentin Platt's 2-yard run. The Irish led 21-0 at the break and 28-0 through three quarters.
Burnsville went into the game off a 13-3 home loss to Eagan Oct. 14 and a 27-21 overtime setback at Eastview Oct. 7.
The Blaze's three wins in the regular season came against Hopkins (43-0), Anoka (28-24) and Park (35-14), while its other two losses were to Farmington (28-9) and Woodbury (20-7).
Senior Henry Saykeo led Burnsville in rushing in the regular season with 365 yards, followed by senior Eric Kilgore with 150. Both had two rushing scores, while junior quarterback Jeremy Sherlock had three scoring runs and eight touchdown passes.
Sherlock competed 62 of 120 passes for 745 yards in the regular season. His favorite target was Saykeo, who had 21 catches for 138 yards and a score.
Senior Kilgore had 16 grabs for 286 yards and three scores, while junior Markeese Howard had 10 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns and senior Nicholas Meuser caught 17 balls for 215 yards and a score.
On defense, senior Michel Douhe led the team with 63 tackles, along with four sacks. Meuser and senior Mambu Sonie each had two sacks.
Junior Chase Classen had a team-best three interceptions, while Howard and junior Raymond Belton both had two.