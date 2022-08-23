Deq Jama

Senior Deq Jama is back in the midfield for Burnsville this fall as the team hopes to improve on last year's four wins.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

The Burnsville boys soccer team hopes to take a bigger step in Brian Nacey's third season as head coach.

Last fall, the Blaze finished with a 4-11 overall record (1-8 in the South Suburban Conference). Burnsville was 1-10-1 in the pandemic-shortened campaign in 2020 where there was no postseason.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

