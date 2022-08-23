The Burnsville boys soccer team hopes to take a bigger step in Brian Nacey's third season as head coach.
Last fall, the Blaze finished with a 4-11 overall record (1-8 in the South Suburban Conference). Burnsville was 1-10-1 in the pandemic-shortened campaign in 2020 where there was no postseason.
Since winning the Section 3AA title in 2016, Burnsville has struggled with a 13-57-5 overall record the last five years, including five straight losing campaigns.
"I thought we took a big step last year with the quality of our play, but we weren't quite able to turn those good performances into wins," Nacey said. "This year's group is young, a bit inexperienced, but very talented and hungry to be successful.
"One of the goals they've set for themselves is to finish the season with a winning record," Nacey added. "Our coaching staff is excited about the potential of the players we have here. We want to build off of the good things we've done the last two years and continue to grow as a team as well as a program."
Seniors Alex Gomez, Deq Jama, Gabe Le and Santi Rodriguez Ramirez return to the team and are the captains. Burnsville lost 10 seniors from last year's squad that fell 5-1 to Eastview in the Section 3AAA quarterfinals.
Last fall was also the first season of three-class soccer in the state.
Other returning players for Burnsville this fall are seniors Abdullahi Abdulahi, Abdiel Aldape-Mejia, Jonathan Garcia-Miranda and Ethan Sengmavong. Aldape-Majia returns in goal.
Nacey expects two newcomers to help the squad, junior attacker Jack Slattery and sophomore defender David Cordova Cuatro.
"I think our program is establishing itself as one that is very good in possession and keeping the ball away from our opponents, something we expect to continue this season," Nacey said. "I also think we're going to be tough to deal with in the attacking third.
"We have some talented attacking players who were disappointed in the team's ability to score goals (last fall) and are determined to be better this season," Nacey said.
Gomez is Burnsville's top returning scorer with seven goals last year. Jama finished with two goals.
Section 3AAA is strong with the likes of Rosemount, Apple Valley, Bloomington Jefferson, Eagan, Eastview, Hastings and Park. Rosemount is the defending champion.
The Irish also finished as the state runner-up, despite taking seventh in the SSC last year with a 3-5-1 mark. Lakeville South is the defending SSC champion.
The Blaze will open the conference season on the road Sept. 7 at Farmington. Burnsville's first league home game will be Sept. 13 against Apple Valley.
Section 3AAA quarterfinal play starts Oct. 12 with the semifinals Oct. 15 and the title game Oct. 18.