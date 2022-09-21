It's been a tough start for the Burnsville girls soccer team.
After a four-win season a year ago under second-year coach Mohamud Ali, the Blaze has opened this fall with seven straight defeats, including an 0-4 start in the South Suburban Conference.
Burnsville fell 5-1 at Prior Lake Sept. 20 in league play. It was only the second goal the Blaze has scored on the season.
The Blaze's other conference losses are 7-0 to Eastview, 2-0 to Apple Valley and 3-0 to Farmington.
Burnsville went 0-12-2 in a COVID-19-shortened season in 2020 and followed with a 4-11-1 mark last year, so it's been a tough stretch for the program.
The Blaze is used to winning, claiming SSC titles in 2013 and 2017 and recording a 129-71-20 overall record from 2009 to 2020. Burnsville was the state runner-up in 2011 and took third in 2013.
The Blaze has six seniors on the roster in Madison Barr, Madeline Blackburn, Hailey Deutsch, Kelsey Jones, Sherlyn Morales Rojas and Ella White.
Juniors Noemi Gonzalez, Emma Boys, Alyssa Nachand and Lauren Janisch are also back from last year. White, Barr and Gonzalez tied for the team lead in goals scored last year with four apiece.
Burnsville also had trouble keeping teams off the board last fall, giving up 40 goals in 16 games, while scoring only 20. So far this season, the Blaze has been outscored 24-2 through seven contests.
Burnsville will end the regular season Oct. 5 versus Shakopee in league action. The Section 3AAA quarterfinals start Oct. 11 with the semifinals Oct. 13. The title game is Oct 18 at site to be determined.
Rosemount is the lone team from the section ranked in Class 3A. The No. 3 Irish took second at state last fall, falling to Edina in the title game.
Other section teams include Eastview, Apple Valley, Bloomington Jefferson, Eagan, Hastings and Park. The Blaze is 0-3 against section squads so far, including a 1-0 loss at Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 10.