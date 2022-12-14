The Burnsville Nordic ski teams were left off the state trails last winter, having no qualifiers out of Section 1 under the new format.
Will that change this winter?
Junior Kaelyn Ambuehl will be one to watch for the Blaze girls, while senior Wyatt Peterson and junior Quinn Hess missed making state last year in the boys sprint freestyle relay by roughly four seconds.
The sprint freestyle relay was a new event last year. In past seasons for sections and state, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit, which is a combination of times in both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
The top four finishers from each team would determine the team score.
In new format that start last year there was still has seven skiers from each team competing, but two were part of the relay and the other five were in pursuit. The top three in pursuit were part of the team score, along with each team’s relay finish.
The top two section teams for both the boys and girls qualify for state. The top four individual skiers in pursuit and the top relay team not on the advancing squads also advance.
Ambuehl just missed state in pursuit last year taking seventh with a time of 33.54.2. She was less than a second (33.53.6) behind the final individual qualifier.
Both Burnsville teams opened the season Dec. 13 in a South Suburban Conference freestyle race at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
In the boys competition, Independent School District 196 won the title (275), followed by Eagan (233), Lakeville and Prior Lake (216), Northfield (197), Burnsville (196) and Scott West (192).
On the girls side, Eastview-Rosemount won (280), followed by Prior Lake (251), Lakeville (204), Northfield (203), Scott West (199), Eagan (194) and the Blaze (148).
Ambeuhl had the Blaze’s best finish, taking fourth overall in the 5,000-meter girls race with a time of 16:12.7.
Other finishes for the girls team came from junior Emily Larsen in 35th (20:51.4), sophomore Jane McGuire in 38th (21:42.4) and junior Miriam Laabs in 42nd (22:26.2).
For the Burnsville boys, Hess led the way with an eighth-place finish (14:28.1), while senior Braden Burger took 22nd (16:09.4) and ninth-grader Lliam Merrell was 24th (16:51.2).
Senior Charlie McGuire was 29th for the Blaze (17:21.6), followed by senior John Goettl in 35th (17:41.9), sophomore Miles O’Neal in 36th (17:55.1), eighth-grader Logan Anthony in 48th (20:06.3), sophomore Kyle Messener in 50th (22:06.7) and senior Evan Wilkens in 51st (22:27.7).
This year’s Section 1 race will be Feb. 7 at Hyland Park. The state competition is Feb. 15-16 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.