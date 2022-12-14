Kaelyn Ambuehl

Junior Kaelyn Ambuehl will be one to watch on the trails for Burnsville this winter.

 Photo by David Zoll

The Burnsville Nordic ski teams were left off the state trails last winter, having no qualifiers out of Section 1 under the new format.

Will that change this winter?

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events