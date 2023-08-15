Ashley King

Senior Ashley King is back for Burnsville as the team is coming off a 17-win season last year, including 8-1 in the South Suburban Conference.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

The Burnsville girls tennis team will need some talent to step up to match the success it’s had over the last four years.

But this a program that’s been on the rise, using multi-sport athletes to produce a 32-5 record in the South Suburban Conference since 2000. The Blaze has a 35-10 overall mark the last two years, including 16-2 in league play.

