The Burnsville girls tennis team will need some talent to step up to match the success it’s had over the last four years.
But this a program that’s been on the rise, using multi-sport athletes to produce a 32-5 record in the South Suburban Conference since 2000. The Blaze has a 35-10 overall mark the last two years, including 16-2 in league play.
Gone from last year’s squad are Shawna Bruha, who graduated, and Addie Bowlby, who is now at Lakeville North. They competed in the state doubles tournament last season.
It was the first time in 15 seasons the Blaze will be represented at the Class AA competition.
Senior Ashley King is back for her sixth varsity season for Burnsville, while seniors Madison Malecha, Allison Oxborough and Sara Cadwell also return. Juniors Sidney Handrahan, Avery Krumwiede, Bella Isla, Izzy Vohnoutka and Ella O’Hanlon will also contribute, along with sophomore Miley LaMotte.
“We expect an exciting year,” Blaze coach Ryan Haddorff said. “We lost a lot of talent to graduation or transfers, but I like the group coming in. Some junior varsity players from last year should fill in nicely too.”
“I love our athleticism that comes from having so many multi-sport athletes,” Haddorff added. “Once (the season) starts, tennis is their focus and I’m expecting tremendous improvement from the beginning of the season to the end.”
Handrahan won two of three matches in Section 6AA singles play last fall. King competed in doubles with then-senior Madisyn Krumholz and they went 3-1.
Section 6AA is very strong with the likes of perennial power Edina in the field. The Hornets have won 22 state team titles since 1997 with the last one coming in 2019.
There was no 2020 state tourney due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnetonka has won the last two state crowns.
Burnsville was 17-5 overall last year, falling 7-0 to Edina in the section semifinals. The Blaze has been runner-up to Lakeville South in the conference the last two years with 8-1 records.
Section 6AA, which has 18 teams in the field, includes strong programs like Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Minneapolis Washburn, Bloomington Jefferson and Eastview. However, Blake, the section runner-up last year, moved down a class and is now in Section 4A.
Lakeville South, Eagan, Prior Lake and Lakeville North look to be contenders in the SSC with the Blaze hoping to be in the mix.
The SSC is very good,” Haddorff said. “We will train and prepare as best we can and look forward to competing against those strong programs.”
Burnsville opens the SSC season Aug. 24 at Prior Lake.
Section 6AA team play starts Oct. 2 with the title match set for Oct. 9 at a site to be determined. The section singles and doubles tournaments begin Oct. 10 and end Oct. 12 the title matches.
This year’s state tournament is Oct. 24-27 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by singles and doubles play the next two days.