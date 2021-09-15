The Burnsville girls tennis team is taking aim at the South Suburban Conference title.
The No. 8-ranked Blaze earned a 4-3 win at Prior Lake Sept. 14 to improve to 4-0 in league play (10-2 overall). Burnsville's two defeats this fall are 6-1 to No. 3 Rochester Mayo on Sept. 13 and 5-2 to No. 6 Mahtomedi on Sept. 8.
"I'm really pleased with how hard the girls work and their dedication to the tennis season," Coach Ryan Haddorff said. "This is an awesome group of girls who work hard, enjoy playing for each other and continue to improve."
Burnsville's other SSC wins are 6-1 over both Rosemount and Eagan and 5-2 over No. 9 Lakeville North.
Tenth-ranked Lakeville South may be the only SSC team standing in the way of the Blaze and the SSC crown, although Eastview and Shakopee are strong teams as well.
Burnsville will also get a huge test Sept. 20 at No. 2 Edina. The Hornets, winners of 21 of the last 22 Class AA state titles, are also in Section 6AA with the Blaze, along with No. 7 Blake. Benilde-St. Margaret's is also a strong section squad.
Meanwhile, Burnsville has earned a 15-3 conference record over the last two seasons, including 8-1 last year. In 2019, the Blaze had a program-best 15 wins, so eclipsing that mark is certainly attainable this fall for the team.
In beating Prior Lake, Burnsville won two of three doubles matches to get the victory. Juniors Ashley King and Shawna Bruha rolled at the No. 1 spot (6-4, 6-2), while seniors Ema Handzija and Savannah Islam won in straight sets at No. 2 (6-4, 7-6).
In singles, the Blaze got wins at No. 3 and No. 4 from junior Madisyn Krumholz (6-1, 6-4) and ninth-grader Sid Handrahan (6-4, 6-4), respectively.
Senior Sami Bowlby lost a tough three-setter at No. 1 singles for Burnsville (1-6, 7-6, 6-0), while junior Addie Bowlby fell at No. 2 in three sets (6-2, 1-6, 6-2).
At No. 3 doubles, Burnsville's team of sophomore Madison Malecha and ninth-grader Avery Krumwiede also lost a three-setter (4-6, 6-2, 6-4).
"Sami and Addie have a strong opponent virtually every match," Haddorff said. "They keep battling and the tough competition will help their games. Madisyn and Sid are fierce competitors and continue to improve week to week."
"Shawna, Ashley, Ema, Savannah, Madison and Avery are all expected to see plenty of playing time on the varsity basketball court this winter," Haddorff added. "For now, they are using their athleticism to their advantage in our doubles lineup. They all play an aggressive style and their tennis skills are improving match by match."
Burnsville's regular season ends Sept. 30 at St. Michael-Albertville in non-league play. The Section 6AA team tournament starts Oct. 6.
The section singles and doubles tourney follows the team tourney. It won't be easy for Burnsville to get singles player or doubles team to state in Section 6AA, which is the toughest in the state, but don't count the Blaze out.
The last time Burnsville had a singles player or doubles team compete at state was in 2007. Niltooli Wilkins won the Class AA state singles title that year. She was runner-up the year before. Judy Wang also won a state singles title for the Blaze in 1997.
In 2019, Brooke Haddorff, a 2021 graduate, and Sami Bowlby got all the way to the section doubles final before falling to a team from Edina. Haddorff and Bowlby were denied a state berth, losing in three sets to a team from Benilde-St. Margaret's in the match for true second.