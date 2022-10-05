The Burnsville boys and girls cross country teams are trying to keep pace on the trails.
Both teams competed in the Victoria Lions Invitational at Gale Woods in Minnestrista Oct. 4. The boys ended 15th in the team standings with 422 points.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
The Burnsville boys and girls cross country teams are trying to keep pace on the trails.
Both teams competed in the Victoria Lions Invitational at Gale Woods in Minnestrista Oct. 4. The boys ended 15th in the team standings with 422 points.
The Blaze girls didn't figure in the team standings because it had only three runners competing when five are needed for a team score.
Third-ranked Prior Lake dominated the girls raqce, winning with 36 points. Stillwater, ranked No. 12, was a distant third (108), followed by Chaska (111), Bloomington Jefferson (132) and Waconia (138).
On the boys side, eighth-ranked Stillwater won the title (50), followed by No. 10 Jefferson (64), No. 6 Minneapolis Washburn (70), Osseo (127) and Chaska (177).
Next up for both Burnsville teams in the South Suburban Conference Championships, which are Oct. 14 at Eagan High School. The Section 3AAA competition follows and that's set for Oct. 27 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
At the Victoria Lions invite, junior Kaelyn Ambuehl led the Burnsville girls taking 75th overall with a time of 23:57.99 on the 5,000-meter course. Eighth grader Dani Dundon ended up 83rd (24:59.86), while sophomore Jane McGuire took 84th (25:27.91).
On the boys side, sophomore Jacob Schoenbauer led the Blaze taking 51st overall with a time of 18:09.30.
Sophomore Miles O'Neil finished 89th (19:28.81), followed by junior Hassan Abdi in 92nd (19:33.06), senior Shareef Oty in 93rd (19:33.18), ninth grader Lliam Merrell in 97th (19:45.40) and junior Calvin Chuuoy in 100th (19:50.17).
This year’s Class 3A state competition will be Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Wayzata won the boys title last year, while Edina claimed the girls crown.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.