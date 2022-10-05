Kaelyn Ambuehl

Junior Kaelyn Ambuehl finished 75th for Burnsville at the Victoria Lions Invitational at Gale Woods in Minnetrista Oct. 4.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville boys and girls cross country teams are trying to keep pace on the trails.

Both teams competed in the Victoria Lions Invitational at Gale Woods in Minnestrista Oct. 4. The boys ended 15th in the team standings with 422 points.

Tags

Events