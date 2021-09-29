The Burnsville cross country teams took the top individual spots at their own invitational Sept. 23 at Nicollet Junior School.
Senior Zoie Dundon dominated for the Blaze girls squad, winning the 5,000-meter race by more than a minute with a time of 19:17.40.
In the boys race, Burnsville had the top two finishers. Senior Zach Freidman won with a time of 17:19.40, while junior Thomas Dundon ended up second (17:30.80).
The Blaze boys won the team title with 21 points. Northfield was a distant second (52), followed Minnetonka (72), Minneapolis South (101), Bloomington Kennedy (102) and Forest Lake (183).
On the girls side, the Blaze ended up third with 67 points. Northfield was the winner (35), edging Eastview by three points. Kennedy was fourth (98) and Forest Lake was fifth (123).
Both Blaze teams are gearing up for the South Suburban Conference Championships, which are set for Oct. 15 at Eagan High School. Zoie Dundon will be the favorite in the girls race as she’s ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A individual poll.
Fourth-ranked Prior Lake is the team favorite, followed by No. 8 Lakeville South and No. 11 Eagan.
On the boys side, second-ranked Rosemount is the team to beat, followed by No. 4 Lakeville North and No. 11 Lakeville South. Prior Lake’s Hootie Hage and Lakeville North’s Andrew Casey are the only two individual ranked runners at No. 3 and No. 9, respectively.
At the Blaze invite, the Burnsville boys had five runners in the top eight. Senior Everette Sandbo finished fourth overall (17:44.0), followed by sophomore Quinn Hess in sixth (18:32.40) and senior Brian Chuoy in eighth (18:45.90).
Eighth-grader Liam Merrel was 15th for the Blaze (18;59.40), while senior Keegan McDevitt ended up 35th (20:40.30).
The Burnsville girls had two runners in the top eight with sophomore Kira Theng taking eighth (19:17.40).
Eighth-grader Carley LaMotte ended up13th (22:09.50) for Burnsville, followed by sophomore Kaelyn Ambuehl in 17th (22:50.40) and senior Darrian Gardner in 28th (25:17.10).
The Section 3AAA competition follows the SSC Championships, and it will be Oct. 28 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley. The top two teams make the state field, along with the top eight individuals not on the advancing squads.
The Class AAA state competition is scheduled for Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Zoie Dundon will be the favorite in the Section 3AAA girls race as well. She was second last year.
Last fall, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the entire cross country season. It started late and there was no official state competition by the Minnesota State High School League.
There was an unofficial state race put on by the Twin Cities Running Club. The Cross Country Showcase was held at Island Pine Golf Club in Atwater, where Dundon finished 69th overall.
Dundon also finished 69th at the Class AA state meet as a sophomore in 2019.