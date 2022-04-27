The Burnsville softball team scored 19 runs in a pair of South Suburban Conference games, but earned just a split.
Sophomore Kate Dam finished 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs score to lead the Blaze to a 13-2 victory at Apple Valley April 21.
Burnsville followed with a near-upset of Prior Lake April 25. The Lakers rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning to get a 7-6 road win over the Blaze.
Burnsville (2-3 overall, 1-3 in the SSC) dropped its first two leagues to defending Class 4A state champion Rosemount and Shakopee, after opening the season with a 4-3 win over Simley.
Against Apple Valley, sophomore Gracie Johnson pitched six strong innings for the win, allowing two hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts.
Burnsville scored four runs in the second inning to go up 4-1, and then added three more runs in the third and two more in the fourth to blow the game open.
Sophomore Alex Gerber had a double and three RBIs for the Blaze, while junior Sid Lamotte finished 3 for 5 with three runs scored. Senior Skyelar Boxell drove in two runs, while junior Lilly Kuziej scored three times.
Sophomore Emma Debilzan pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Burnsville with one strikeout.
In the loss to Prior Lake, Burnsville scored four runs in the fifth inning to a 6-5 lead, courtesy of a grand slam by Dam. However, the Blaze had just four hits in the game.
Lamotte doubled and scored a run, while junior Taylor Larson and Gerber each had a hit and two runs scored. Boxell also scored a run for the Blaze.
Johnson took the loss on the mound, despite tossing a complete game. She allowed seven runs (five earned) with four strikeouts.
Prior Lake opened the top of the seventh with a pair of singles, then loaded the bases on an error. The tying run scored on a sacrifice fly and the go-ahead on a wild pitch.
Burnsville went down one-two-three in the seventh inning with two strikeouts.
The Blaze will get another crack at Prior Lake on the road to end the regular season May 18.
The Section 3AAAA tourney starts May 23 with the first round and runs through June 3. It will be held at Richfield Middle School.
The Blaze has spent the last six seasons in Section 2AAAA, before getting moved to Section 3AAAA this spring in section realignment.
The last time Burnsville was in Section 3 was when softball was three classes. It moved to four classes in 2016.
Burnsville won the Section 3AAA crown in 2010, en route to winning its third state title in seven seasons. The Blaze won back-to-back championships in 2004 and 2005, coming out of Section 6AAA in both of those seasons.
This year’s state tournament is set for June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato.