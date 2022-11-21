Grace Affeldt

Burnsville senior Grace Affeldt finished 12th in diving at the Class AA state meet Nov. 18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Grace Affeldt fell short of the medal stand in her final appearance for the Burnsville girls swimming team.

The senior ended up 12th in the diving competition at the Class AA state meet Nov. 18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center with the top eighth getting on the medal stand.

