Grace Affeldt fell short of the medal stand in her final appearance for the Burnsville girls swimming team.
The senior ended up 12th in the diving competition at the Class AA state meet Nov. 18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center with the top eighth getting on the medal stand.
It was Affeldt's third state appearance and she improved her overall finish each year. She was 20th as a ninth-grader and 14th last year. There was not state meet in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Affeldt, who dive at the Division I level next fall at Missouri State University, finished with 346.90 points. The winner was junior Gabby Mauder of Woodbury with 426.90 points, while senior Brynn Vangen of Chaska got the final spot on the medal stand taking eighth (366.95).
Affeldt was one of two Burnsville divers competing at state. Sophomore Paige Calvin was making her first-ever appearance, and she finished 24th in the prelims Nov. 16 with six-dive score of 150.80.
The top 20 divers from the prelims advance to the semifinals with the top 16 making the finals.
With her 14th-place finish, Affeldt scored five team points for Burnsville That tied the team for 36th place.
Edina won the state team crown with 260 points, six better than runner-up Minnetonka. Wayzata was third (219.5), followed by Stillwater (177.5) and Shakopee (136).
The next five teams were Lakeville North (112), Prior Lake (101), Moorhead (96), Chanhassen (94) and Sartell-St. Stephen (81.5).