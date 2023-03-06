Mambu Sonie

Burnsville senior Mambu Sonie tries to avoid pin in his 220-pound semifinal match in the Class 3A state individual tournament March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center.

 Photo by Jeff Beshey/The Guillotine

Mambu Sonie earned a spot on the state medal stand for the Burnsville wrestling team.

Making his first state appearance, the senior finished fifth at 220 pounds for the Blaze in the Class 3A individual competition March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center. He's the just the third Burnsville wrestler to place a state since 2010.

