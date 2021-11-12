Two Burnsville High School seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 10 in a ceremony at the high school.
Zoie Dundon and Sami Bowlby will be headed to Division I programs, one in state and another on the East Coast.
Dundon signed with the University of Minnesota to compete in both cross country and track & field. Last spring, Dundon won the 800 meters at the Class AA state track meet.
Back on Nov. 6, Dundon competed in her third-career state cross country meet, finishing 39th overall in Class 3A.
Meanwhile, Bowbly will play Division I hockey next year at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. Bowbly led the Burnsville girls hockey team in points last winter with 28 (14 goals, 14 assists).
As a sophomore, she also led the Blaze in points with 24 (16 goals, 8 assists). Dundon also plays hockey, scoring eight goals and added 14 assists last year.
This past fall, Bowlby's career on the Burnsville girls tennis career came to close. She was a six-time letterwinner, playing No. 1 singles for the Blaze this past fall and helping the team to a program-best 18 wins (18-5 overall, 8-1 in the South Suburban Conference).