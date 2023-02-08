Kaelyn Ambuehl

Junior Kaelyn Ambuehl finished eighth in pursuit for Burnsville-Shakopee in the Section 1 meet Feb. 7 at Hyland Park Reserve to qualify for state.

 Photo by David Zoll

Kaelyn Ambuehl will represent the Burnsville-Shakopee Nordic ski teams on the state trails.

The junior qualified in pursuit at the Section 1 meet Feb. 7 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington, finishing eighth overall. Pursuit is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events