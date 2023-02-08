Kaelyn Ambuehl will represent the Burnsville-Shakopee Nordic ski teams on the state trails.
The junior qualified in pursuit at the Section 1 meet Feb. 7 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington, finishing eighth overall. Pursuit is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
The top two teams in both the boys and girls competitions make the state field, along with the top-four individuals in pursuit the top sprint relay team not on the advancing squads.
The sprint freestyle relay was a new event last year. In past seasons for sections and state, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit, which is a combination of times in both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
The top four finishers from each team would determine the team score.
In the new format that started last year, there are still seven skiers from each team competing, but two are part of the relay and the other five are in pursuit. The top three in pursuit are part of the team score, along with each team's relay finish.
Winona-Cotter won the girls section team title with 384 points, three better than runner-up Eastview-Rosemount.
Prior Lake was third (376), followed by Visitation (323), Northfield (316), Eagan (309), Simley (291), Burnsville-Shakopee (288), Lakeville (195), Hastings (162), Independent School District 196 (135) and Park (34).
On the boys side, Independent School District 196 won the crown (379), followed by Prior Lake (370) and Winona-Cotter (368).
Northfield ended up fourth (345), followed by Eagan (325), St. Thomas Academy (316), Burnsville-Shakopee (316), Lakeville (307), Hastings (301), Simley (247) and Park (140).
For the Burnsville-Shakopee girls, Ambuel earned the final individual state spot in pursuit. She finished with a combined time of 31.41.4.
Junior Miriam Laabs was the girls team's next-best finisher in 42nd (42.01.5), followed by senior Silvi Aurora in 46th (47.33.8).
Sophomore Jane McGuire and junior Emily Larsen made up the girls' relay that finished seventh with a time of 15.36.2.
For the Burnsville-Shakopee boys, senior Braden Burger and junior Quinn Hess nearly made state in the relay finishing third with a time of 11.58. They were eight seconds off the runner-up team's time that qualified.
In pursuit for the boys team, ninth-grader Lliam Merrell led the way, taking 18th place (30.02.8), followed by sophomore Colin Hokanson in 29th (31:40.4), senior John Goettl in 33rd (32:00.4), senior Matthew Kennedy in 35th (32.09.9) and sophomore Kyle Messner in 39th (32.52.3).
The state meet is set for Feb. 15-16 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.