The Burnsville Nordic ski teams were denied any state spots in the Section 1 meet Feb. 8 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
The Blaze had some close calls with sophomore Kaelyn Ambuehl barely missing an individual berth in the girls pursuit competition. Junior Wyatt Peterson and sophomore Quinn Hess fell one spot short of qualifying in the boys sprint freestyle relay.
The format for all eight sections in the state was different this season with the addition of the relay.
In past seasons for sections and state, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit, which is a combination of times in both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races. The top four finishers from each team would determine the team score.
This year's format still has seven skiers from each team competing, but two were part of the relay and the other five were in pursuit. The top three in pursuit are part of the team score, along with each team's relay finish.
The top two section teams in both the boys and girls competitions qualify for state. The top four individual skiers in pursuit and the top relay team not on the advancing squads also qualify.
The Prior Lake boys won the Section 1 team crown for a fifth straight year with 383 points, while Independent School District 196 was second (371).
Northfield ended up third (362) followed by Winona (360), Eagan (346), Burnsville (332), Hastings (293), Lakeville (286), St. Thomas Academy (272), Simley (265), Park (141) and New Prague (60).
On the girls side, Eagan/Eastview was the winner (375), followed by Winona in second (373).
Prior Lake was a close third (372), followed by Rosemount (362), Burnsville (327), Lakeville (325), Visitation (315), Northfield (294), Simley (291), Hastings (253), Park (75) and New Prague (66).
Ambuehl ended up seventh overall in pursuit with a time of 33:54.2. She missed the last individual state spot, which was earned by Prior Lake junior Sophia Jacobson, by less than a second (33:53.6).
Sophomore Kira Theng was also in the hunt for the Blaze girls in pursuit, finishing 12th (35:59.7). Sophomore Emily Larson ended up 28th (40:12.2).
Ninth-grader Jane McGuire and senior Katelyn Hess competed in the relay for the Burnsville girls and took 10th.
For the Blaze boys, Peterson and Hess finished third in the relay with a time of 18:23. They were four seconds behind the qualifying relay team.
Senior Zachary Friedmann led the Burnsville boys team in pursuit finishing 12th (30:04.0), followed by junior Braden Burger in 23rd (32:45.3), junior John Goettl in 29th (33:42.1), eighth-grader Lliam Merrell in 33rd (34:40.6) and junior Matthew Kennedy in 34th (34:50.1).
This year's state meet is set for Feb. 16-17 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.