The Burnsville girls hockey team snapped a three-game winless skid with its biggest offensive output of the season Dec. 11.
Senior Katie Katzmarek picked up the hat trick in lead the Blaze to an 8-1 South Suburban Conference victory at Shakopee. Burnsville improved to 3-1 in league play (4-3-1 overall).
The Blaze went into the game off of a 3-1 conference loss at home to Lakeville South Dec. 9 and a 6-3 setback at Blake Dec. 7.
Last winter, Burnsville won its first-ever SSC title and was the No. 1 seed in Section 3AA. But the team was upset 4-1 in the section semifinals by Apple Valley and was denied a second straight state berth.
In 2019, the Blaze won the section crown, earning the program’s seventh trip to state since 1996. The team has never qualified in back-to-back seasons.
The Blaze has the talent to be section contenders again come February. The team has three of its top-four scorers back from last year, including Katzmarek, along with seniors Sami Bowlby and Zoie Dundon.
Section 3AA is a little deeper this year with the addition of No. 9-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall joining the field. Six-ranked Rosemount is also a top contender.
Burnsville can score with any team, so if the Blaze is protects its defensive end come playoff time it should be a section contender.
In the victory over Shakopee, sophomore Emma Tilbury made the start in goal and finished with nine saves. The Blaze outshot the Sabers 27-10 and led 7-0 after two periods.
Sophomore Anna Thomas scored a pair of goals in the win, while senior Fiona Hatton and juniors Lily Keefe and Madisyn Krumholz each had one goal.
Dundon led in assists with two, while seniors Olivia Carlson and Rylee Colin and sophomores Addie Bowlby and Kylie Glassen each picked up an assist.
In the loss to Lakeville South, it was a 1-1 game after two periods. The Cougars scored twice in the third period, taking the lead for good on the power play 4:50 into the frame.
Dundon scored the Blaze's lone goal with Glassen and Hatton getting the assists. Tilbury finished with 25 saves in goal.
Against Blake, Dundon had a pair of goals for Burnsville, while Krumholz had one. Katzmarek finished with two assists, while Thomas had one.
Sophomore Addison Oettinger made 26 saves in goal.
Burnsville played the last three games without Sami Bowlby, who was on the ice when the team played Proctor/Hermantown to a 2-2 on the road back on Nov. 27.
Through eight games, Dundon was leading the Blaze in points with 14 (4 goals, 10 assists), while Sami Bowlby had six goals and four assists in the team's first five contests.
Katzmarek had six goals and three assists through eight games, while Krumholz had five goals and an assist.
Section 3AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 9. The semifinals are Feb. 12 and the title game is Feb. 16. The higher seed is home throughout the playoffs.
The Class AA state tournament is Feb. 23-26 the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion.