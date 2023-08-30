The potential is there for the Burnsville volleyball team to make another run at state.
Junior Mesaiya Bettis is back to lead the Blaze's offensive attack. She's the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state for the Class of 2025 by PrepDig.com
Bettis led the Blaze to a 19-13 overall record last fall, including the Section 6AAAA title. Burnsville made the state tournament for the first time since 2009 when it finished third.
Senior Julia Perrine is also back as an outside hitter for the Blaze, while senior Tori Fuller returns to the backline, but now as the team's libero (defensive specialist).
Burnsville opened the season winning two of its first three matches, including a five-set home win Aug. 29 at Osseo (25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 23-25, 15-10).
Burnsville also earned a three-set win Aug. 24 at Park Center (25-11, 25-11, 25-12), and then fell in three sets to top-ranked Wayzata, the defending Class AAAA state champion, Aug 26 in New Prague (25-12, 25-8, 25-17).
"We are so excited for this season and the potential we have, but we're more so excited for this team to be together," Blaze coach Josh Wastvedt said. "This group has been together for so long and we're glad they all get to be together for a special year. I think for us this year we are really hoping to earn that No. 11 seed to our section tournament again and host our section tournament.
"Being able to do that last season and play in front of our Blaze fans was indescribable," Wastvedt continued. "This group wants that badly and they have what it takes to do it."
Burnsville graduate seven seniors from last year's squad, so the team will some other players to step up to stay in contention. Senior Hannah Rood is taking over the setting duties, while juniors Kate Dam and Tori Gromacki look to help the offense as outside hitters.
Junior Katie Murray can also hit on the outside and play setter, while ninth grader Nevaeh Tucker and junior Kami Meyer will be on the inside. Seniors Ava Grover and Emma Baker will help on the backline, while senior Ainsley Peters is also part of the mix.
"This team loves to defend," Wastvedt said. "Playing defense against a big attacker is something they thrive on and really enjoy. We are a very defense-oriented team, so this year will be even more exciting because that's a lot of their own personal focus when they're competing."
Bettis finished with a team-best 383 kills last year, despite missing five matches with an injury. Perrine led the team in blocks with 50.
"Big game experience is also another thing that will help us out," Wastvedt said. "Being able to compete with the perennial power houses and play in those big game situations has been great for our mindsets to go through."
Burnsville opened the season ranked No. 7 in the preseason Class AAAA poll by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. They are the only team ranked from Section 6AAAA.
Burnsville finished 4-5 in the South Suburban Conference last season. The SSC has three ranked teams to open the season, including No. 3 Lakeville and No. 6 Eagan.
Lakeville North, Eagan and Lakeville South shared the SSC title last year with 8-1 marks.
The Blaze will open the conference season Sept. 13 at home to Farmington. The regular season ends Oct. 17 in league play versus Rosemount.
Section play starts Oct. 24 with the semifinals Oct. 26. The title game will be Nov. 1 with the higher seed at home for all three rounds.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for Nov. 8-11 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul.