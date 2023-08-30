Julia Perrine

Senior Julia Perrine is back at net for Burnsville this fall as the team will try to defend its Section 6AAAA title.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

The potential is there for the Burnsville volleyball team to make another run at state.

Junior Mesaiya Bettis is back to lead the Blaze's offensive attack. She's the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state for the Class of 2025 by PrepDig.com

