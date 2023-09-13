Mesaiya Bettis

Junior Mesaiya Bettis has 99 kills to lead the Burnsville as the team has split its first 10 matches.

 Courtesy photo/Burnsville Volleyball via Facebook

The Burnsville volleyball team won three of five matches in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall Sept. 8-9.

The Blaze followed with a five-set loss (19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16, 17-15) at Chanhassen Sept. 12, despite getting 30 kills from junior standout Mesaiya Bettis.

