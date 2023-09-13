The Burnsville volleyball team won three of five matches in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall Sept. 8-9.
The Blaze followed with a five-set loss (19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16, 17-15) at Chanhassen Sept. 12, despite getting 30 kills from junior standout Mesaiya Bettis.
Burnsville (5-5 overall) opened the challenge with a loss to Hutchinson (25-23, 13-25, 15-11), before getting three straight wins over Elk River (25-15, 25-16), St. Michael-Albertville (31-29, 25-19) and Owatonna (25-22, 25-22).
The Blaze ended with a loss to Eastview (25-20, 25-16).
Burnsville is looking to defend its Section 6AAAA title this fall. It’s only faced on section opponent so far through 10 matches, losing in four sets Sept. 5 at Edina (25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23).
There are no ranked teams in Section 6AAAA, so the Blaze still looks to be one of the favorites. St. Louis Park, Apple Valley, Bloomington Kennedy, Bloomington Jefferson, Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis Washburn are also in the field.
The Blaze swept Southwest in three sets to win the title last fall. It was the program’s first state berth since 2009.
In the loss to Chanhassen, senior Julia Perrine finished with 12 kills, while junior Kate Dam had 11. Senior Hannah Rood paced the offense with 47 set assists.
Dam led in ace serves with five, while Bettis had two. Bettis also led in digs with 25, while Rood and senior Tori Fuller both had 17 and Dam had 10. Junior Kami Meyer led in blocks with two.
Against Edina, Bettis had 15 kills to led the team, while Perrine had seven. Rood had 18 set assists, while junior Katie Murray had 11.
Rood and Dam both had two ace serves. Fuller led in digs with 17, while Dam, junior Tori Gromacki and senior Emma Baker each had 10. Perrine led in blocks with three, while Bettis and Meyer both had two.
Burnsville opened the season ranked No. 7 in the preseason Class AAAA poll by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association, but the team has since dropped out of the top 10.
The regular season ends for Burnsville Oct. 17 in South Suburban Conference play versus Rosemount. Section play starts Oct. 24 with the semifinals Oct. 26.
The title game will be Nov. 1 with the higher seed at home for all three rounds.
The Class AAAA state tournament is set for Nov. 8-11 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul. Top-ranked Wayzata is the defending champion.