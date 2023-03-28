The Burnsville boys and girls track teams combined for three state qualifiers last season, but all three were seniors.
So who will step for the both Blaze squads this spring?
Ninth-grader Carley LaMotte qualified for the Class AAA state cross country meet for the Burnsville girls last fall. She also had the Blaze girls' best finish in the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Indoor meet March 23 to open the track season.
LaMotte took second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:31.83.
Meanwhile, ninth grader Caleb Kamara and junior Jeremy Sherlock led the Burnsville boys team at the meet. Kamara won the 60 meters with a time of 7.27 and was runner-up in the 200 (23.91).
Sherlock was tops in the long jump with a leap of 19-9 1/2, fourth in the pole vault (10-3) and tied for seventh in the high jump (5-6). Senior Guinahi Douche was second in the long jump (19-8), while junior Gavan Bakke took third (19-5 1/2).
Sophomore Albert Ongwenyi was third in the 400 (53.47) and tied for fifth in the 60 (7.41) for the boys team, while junior Abdiwahab Ahmed was fourth in the 1,600 (4:57.54).
Senior Christian Sivongxay took third in the shot put (43-01), while junior Jaydon Ellis was fifth (42-10).
Junior Quinn Hess took ninth in the 1,600 (2:19.89), while ninth grader Lliam Merrell was 10th (5:13.07). Junior Keesan White was seventh in the 200 (24.48) and tied for fifth in the 60 (7.41), while sophomore Henry Gorman was eighth (7.47).
Hess and Merrell also competed in the state cross country meet for the Burnsville boys team last fall.
For the Blaze girls in River Falls, junior Kaelyn Ambueh was ninth in the 1,600 (6:14.36), while sophomore Cloe Smith was 10th (6:15.31). Sophomore Hazel Kubisiak tied for fifth in the pole vault (7-0), while eighth grader Jadyn Laurie was ninth in the long jump (14-2).
Burnsville will be the host for this year's South Suburban Conference Championships May 23-24. Both Blaze teams were ninth in the SSC last spring.
The Section 3AAA meet starts May 31 with the prelims with the finals set for June 2. Both days are at Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights.
Both Burnsville teams ended up seventh in the section team standings last year.
Both Rosemount teams won both the SSC and Section 3AAA titles last spring. The Irish girls were also the Class AAA state champs, while the boys were runner-up.
This year's Class AAA state competition will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School for a third straight spring with the prelims June 8 and the finals June 10. Andover is the defending boys champion.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
