Molly Halvorson

Senior Molly Halvorson won at No. 4 singles in Burnsville's 5-2 South Suburban Conference home win over Lakeville North Sept. 29.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

For the second straight season, the Burnsville girls tennis team fell a win short of the South Suburban Conference title.

The Blaze ended the regular season Sept. 29 with a 5-2 home win over Lakeville North to finish 8-1 in the league standings. Seventh-ranked Lakeville South won the title with a 9-0 mark, beating Burnsville 6-1 back on Sept. 8.

