For the second straight season, the Burnsville girls tennis team fell a win short of the South Suburban Conference title.
The Blaze ended the regular season Sept. 29 with a 5-2 home win over Lakeville North to finish 8-1 in the league standings. Seventh-ranked Lakeville South won the title with a 9-0 mark, beating Burnsville 6-1 back on Sept. 8.
The Blaze took a 15-4 record into the Section 6AA play, earning the No. 4 seed, and then winning 7-0 over Minneapolis Roosevelt in the first round Oct. 4.
The Section 6AA title match is set for Oct. 11. The top three seeds, respectively, are all ranked — No. 3 Edina and Blake and Benilde-St. Margaret's, who share the No. 5 ranking.
Last fall, Burnsville finished with a program-best 18 wins (18-5 overall), finishing second to Lakeville South in the SSC before falling to Edina in the section semifinals.
The Blaze's other three losses in the regular season this season were to Edina (7-0), Blake (6-1) and Rock Ridge, Virginia (4-3).
Burnsville has a 32-5 record in the SSC over the last four seasons. In 2020, the team also finished 8-1, but only played conference matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was no postseason.
In the win over Lakeville North, the Blaze won three of four singles matches and two of three in doubles.
Singles wins went to senior Shawna Bruha at No. 2 (6-2, 6-3), sophomore Sidney Handrahan at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0) and senior Molly Halvorson at No. 4 (5-7, 6-0, 6-3).
In doubles, junior Ashley King and senior Madisyn Krumholz won at the top spot (7-6, 6-1), while junior Madison Malecha and senior Lizzy Berger won at No. 3 (6-1, 6-2).
Burnsville went into the Lakeville North match with a 4-3 conference home win over Prior Lake Sept. 28 and a 6-1 win versus Rosemount Sept. 27 in a pair of league matches.
Against Prior Lake, the match was decided at No. 1 doubles where King and Krumholz won in three sets (6-7, 7-5, 6-2). Malecha and Berger won at No. 3 doubles (7-5, 6-0).
In singles, Handrahan won at the No. 3 spot (6-1, 6-3), while Halvorson was victorious at No. 4 (6-1, 6-0).
In beating Rosemount, Burnsville swept all four singles matches. Junior Addie Bowlby won at the top spot (6-0, 6-2), followed by Bruha at No. 2 (6-1, 6-2), Handrahan at No. 3 (6-0, 6-3) and Halvorson at No. 4 (6-1, 6-1).
King and Krumholz were victorious at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-2), while sophomore Avery Krumwiede and junior Allison Oxborough won at No. 2 (6-3, 6-2).
In the playoff win, Burnsville won all seven matches in straight sets. Winning in singles were Bowlby, Bruha, Handrahan and Halvoson, respectively.
Doubles wins went to King and Krumholz, Krumwiede and Oxborough and Malecha and Berger, respectively.
The Section 6AA singles and doubles tournaments follow team play, starting Oct. 13. The semifinal and title matches are Oct. 18.
Bowlby and Bruha are seeded No. 2 in doubles, while King and Krumholz are No. 6.
Burnsville has never made state as a team. The last time the Blaze had a singles player or doubles team compete at state was in 2007.
Niltooli Wilkins won the Class AA state singles title that year. She was runner-up the year before. Judy Wang also won a state singles title for the Blaze in 1997.
This year's state competition is set for Oct. 25-28 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Team play is the first two days, followed the singles and doubles action the last two days.
Minnetonka is the defending champion.