Josiah Jordan
Senior Josiah Jordan scored eight points in Burnsville's 76-63 South Suburban Conference loss at Lakeville South Feb. 28 to end the regular season.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Burnsville boys basketball team had to like its first-round draw for the Section 3AAAA tourney.

The sixth-seeded Blaze will play at third-seeded Rosemount in the quarterfinals March 5 at 7 p.m. Burnsville beat the Irish twice in South Suburban Conference play, winning 78-67 at home Feb. 24 and 71-67 on the road Jan. 22.

Burnsville ended the regular season Feb. 28 with a 76-63 loss at Lakeville South in league action. The Blaze (8-18 overall) finished the SSC with a 4-14 mark.

Rosemount (10-15) was a game ahead of the Blaze in the league standings. There's was also a three-way tie at the top with No. 2-ranked Eastview, No. 9 Shakopee and No. 10 Prior Lake each finishing 15-3.

Eastview (22-4) earned the No. 1 seed in Section 3AAAA and will take on eighth-seeded Park (4-22) in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Lakeville North (15-11) will get seventh-seeded Hastings (17-9), while fourth-seeded Eagan (9-17) faces fifth-seeded Apple Valley (7-19).

The semifinals are March 10 at the site of the higher seed at 7 p.m. The title game is March 13 at Farmington High School at 7 p.m.

Eastview beat Burnsville 82-64 in last year's final.

In the loss to Lakeville South, ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin led the Blaze with 27 points, while senior Daniel Rosenber scored 16. Senior Josiah Jordan finished with 8 points, while ninth-grader Khalif Bettis scored 7.

Burnsville enters the playoffs with a 2-9 mark in its last 11 games. 

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

