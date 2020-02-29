The Burnsville boys basketball team had to like its first-round draw for the Section 3AAAA tourney.
The sixth-seeded Blaze will play at third-seeded Rosemount in the quarterfinals March 5 at 7 p.m. Burnsville beat the Irish twice in South Suburban Conference play, winning 78-67 at home Feb. 24 and 71-67 on the road Jan. 22.
Burnsville ended the regular season Feb. 28 with a 76-63 loss at Lakeville South in league action. The Blaze (8-18 overall) finished the SSC with a 4-14 mark.
Rosemount (10-15) was a game ahead of the Blaze in the league standings. There's was also a three-way tie at the top with No. 2-ranked Eastview, No. 9 Shakopee and No. 10 Prior Lake each finishing 15-3.
Eastview (22-4) earned the No. 1 seed in Section 3AAAA and will take on eighth-seeded Park (4-22) in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Lakeville North (15-11) will get seventh-seeded Hastings (17-9), while fourth-seeded Eagan (9-17) faces fifth-seeded Apple Valley (7-19).
The semifinals are March 10 at the site of the higher seed at 7 p.m. The title game is March 13 at Farmington High School at 7 p.m.
Eastview beat Burnsville 82-64 in last year's final.
In the loss to Lakeville South, ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin led the Blaze with 27 points, while senior Daniel Rosenber scored 16. Senior Josiah Jordan finished with 8 points, while ninth-grader Khalif Bettis scored 7.
Burnsville enters the playoffs with a 2-9 mark in its last 11 games.