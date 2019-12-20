The Burnsville boys basketball team put up over 100 points Dec. 19, but has nothing to show for it.
Robbinsdale Cooper also went over century mark in a 106-103 home victory over the Blaze in non-league play. Senior Daniel Rosenber led Burnsville with a game-high 29 points.
The Blaze (2-4 overall, 0-1 in the South Suburban Conference) will take on Minnetonka Dec. 28 in the Granite City Classic at the University of St. Cloud State University at 11 a.m.
Burnsville returns to SSC action Jan. 3 versus Farmington and is home to Eagan Jan. 7 in league play. Both games start at 7 p.m.
In the loss to Cooper, ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin finished with 25 points for the Blaze, while sophomore Yarin Alexander scored 24. Ninth-grader Khalif Bettis and senior Luke Kempf had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Burnsville trailed 48-44 at the break. The two teams combined for 117 points in the second half.
The Blaze has scored 254 scored in their last three games, going 1-2 in the process, including an 87-81 conference loss at No. 8-ranked Eastview Dec. 17, which was a rematch of last year's Section 3AAAA title game. That was an 82-64 Lightning win.
Rosenber was leading the team in scoring through six games at 16.2 points. Alexander and El-Amin were close behind at 15.5 and 15.2 points, respectively.
Last year, Burnsville got to a section final for the the first time since qualifying for state in 2009. That was also the last time the program had a winning record, finishing 17-10 that season.
Eastview is the section favorite and the Blaze will get another crack at the Lightning Feb. 4 at home.
In reclassification last May, Lakeville North was moved into Section 3AAAA. The Panthers had won eight straight Section 1AAAA titles from 2012 to 2019.
Other teams in the Section 3AAAA field are Apple Valley, Eagan, Rosemout, Hastings and Park.