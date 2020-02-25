Yarin Alexander
Buy Now

Sophomore Yarin Alexander helped Burnsville to a 78-67 South Suburban Conference home win over Rosemount Feb. 24.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

It's now or never for the Burnsville boys basketball team with the postseason nearing.

The Blaze earned a South Suburban Conference sweep over Rosemount Feb. 24 with a 78-67 home win. Senior Daniel Rosenber scored a game-high 28 points, while ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin finished with 25.

Burnsville went into the game off of a pair of losses — 83-48 at home to No. 10-ranked Prior Lake Feb. 21 in league play and 75-63 to Minnetonka Feb. 22 in a contest played at Park Center.

The Blaze (8-17 overall, 4-13 in the SSC) will end the regular season Feb. 28 at Lakeville South in league play at 7 p.m.

Section 3AAAA playoff brackets come out Feb. 29, and the Blaze could be as high as the No. 5 or seed or down in the No. 7 spot.

Second-ranked Eastview (22-3) will be the No. 1 seed, followed by Lakeville North (15-10). Hastings (16-9) also has a winning record in the eight-team field.

Other teams include Eagan (8-17), Rosemount (9-15), Apple Valley (7-18) and Park (4-21).

Quarterfinal play starts March 5 with the semifinals set for March 10. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds.

The title game is March 13 at Farmington. Eastview beat Burnsville 82-64 in last year's section championship.

In the win over Rosemount, senior Cedric Ung finished with 9 points for the Blaze, while senior Josiah Jordan scored 8. 

Burnsville beat Rosemount 71-67 in the first meeting back on Jan. 22.

In the loss to Prior Lake, the Blaze fell behind 45-20 in the first half and couldn't recover. Jordan led the team with 13 points, while sophomore Yarin Alexander scored 7 and ninth-grader Khalif Bettis had 5.

Against Minnetonka, Burnsville was outscored 36-24 in the second half. Rosenber led the team with 27 points, while El-Amin scored 11 and Alexander finished with 8.

Jordan and Bettis both chipped in 6 points, while senior Luke Kempf scored 5.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events

Recommended for you