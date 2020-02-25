It's now or never for the Burnsville boys basketball team with the postseason nearing.
The Blaze earned a South Suburban Conference sweep over Rosemount Feb. 24 with a 78-67 home win. Senior Daniel Rosenber scored a game-high 28 points, while ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin finished with 25.
Burnsville went into the game off of a pair of losses — 83-48 at home to No. 10-ranked Prior Lake Feb. 21 in league play and 75-63 to Minnetonka Feb. 22 in a contest played at Park Center.
The Blaze (8-17 overall, 4-13 in the SSC) will end the regular season Feb. 28 at Lakeville South in league play at 7 p.m.
Section 3AAAA playoff brackets come out Feb. 29, and the Blaze could be as high as the No. 5 or seed or down in the No. 7 spot.
Second-ranked Eastview (22-3) will be the No. 1 seed, followed by Lakeville North (15-10). Hastings (16-9) also has a winning record in the eight-team field.
Other teams include Eagan (8-17), Rosemount (9-15), Apple Valley (7-18) and Park (4-21).
Quarterfinal play starts March 5 with the semifinals set for March 10. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds.
The title game is March 13 at Farmington. Eastview beat Burnsville 82-64 in last year's section championship.
In the win over Rosemount, senior Cedric Ung finished with 9 points for the Blaze, while senior Josiah Jordan scored 8.
Burnsville beat Rosemount 71-67 in the first meeting back on Jan. 22.
In the loss to Prior Lake, the Blaze fell behind 45-20 in the first half and couldn't recover. Jordan led the team with 13 points, while sophomore Yarin Alexander scored 7 and ninth-grader Khalif Bettis had 5.
Against Minnetonka, Burnsville was outscored 36-24 in the second half. Rosenber led the team with 27 points, while El-Amin scored 11 and Alexander finished with 8.
Jordan and Bettis both chipped in 6 points, while senior Luke Kempf scored 5.