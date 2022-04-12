Can the Burnsville softball team break free from the rebuilding mode it has been in since 2018.
The last time the Blaze had a winning record was in 2017 when the team finished 15-8 overall (9-5 in the South Suburban Conference).
Since then, Burnsville has struggled to find many victories under fourth-year coach Eric Reuss. The Blaze has a combined record of 13-48 since 2018. There was no softball season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burnsville has opened this season splitting two home games, winning 4-3 in eight innings versus Simley April 9 and then falling 8-1 in the SSC opener against Shakopee April 11.
Against Simley, sophomore Gracie Johnson tossed a complete game, allowing seven hits and three earned runs, while striking out three to lead the Blaze.
Junior Taylor Larson drove in the game-winning run with a single with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring sophomore Alex Gerber.
Gerber finished 2-4, while Larson ended up 2 for 3. senior Hannah Zastrow drove in a pair of runs for Burnsville, while junior Sid Lamotte was 2 for 3 with a run scored and senior Skyelar Boxell was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
In the loss to Shakopee, Burnsville gave up six runs in the first inning and was down 7-0 after two frames.
The Blaze's lone run came in the fifth inning. Gerber drove it in, finishing 2-4 for with a triple. Junior Lilly Kuziej doubled for Burnsville, while ninth-grader Avery Krumwiede was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Johnson took the loss, working seven innings and giving up eight runs, while striking out nine.
The Minnesota State High School League realigned sections for all sports last spring. Burnsville was moved out of Section 2AAAA and into Section 3AAAA.
The Blaze has spent the last six seasons in Section 2AAAA. The last time it was Section 3 was when softball was three classes. It moved to four classes in 2016.
Burnsville won the Section 3AAA crown in 2010 en route to winning its third state title in seven seasons. The Blaze won back-to-back championships in 2004 and 2005, coming out of Section 6AAA in both of those seasons.
Rosemount won the Class 4A state title last year and the Irish are in Section 3AAAA with the Blaze, along with Eagan, Apple Valley, East Ridge, Eastview, Hastings and Park.
Park was the state runner-up in 2018, while Eastview won the last Class 3A state title in 2015. Hastings was the 2011 state champ.
This year's Section 3AAAA tourney starts May 23 with the first round and runs through June 3. It will be held at Richfield Middle School.
This year's state tournament is set for June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato.