The Burnsville softball team returns a strong nucleus back from last year's team picked up one playoff win.
Can the Blaze get a few more this spring and be a factor in Section 3AAAA, along with the South Suburban Conference? Burnsville went 1-2 in the postseason last year to finish the season with a 6-17 overall record.
Burnsville’s last winning season was in 2017 when it went 15-8 overall. Since then, Burnsville has a record of 19-65, including a 14-52 mark under coach Eric Reuss. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blaze's playoff win over over Eastview last spring was the first under Reuss. The team opened section play with 3-0 loss to East Ridge and then was eliminated by Park with an 8-4 setback after beating Eastview.
Seniors captains Lilly Kuziej, Sid Lamotte, Taylor Larson and Chloe Dawson are back to lead the Blaze. Juniors Grace Johnson, Alex Gerber and Kate Dam also return, along with sophomores Tori Gromacki and Avery Krumwiede.
Johnson was the Blaze's pitching ace last spring. Larson homered in the playoffs last year, while LaMotte will play Division I softball next season at the Division I level in the Horizon League at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Section 3AAAA has been one of the more competitive fields in the state in recent years. Rosemount, East Ridge, Eastview and Park are all strong squads, while Apple Valley, Eagan and Hastings are also on the field.
Rosemount won the state title in 2021. Eastview was champs in 2015, while Park was the runner-up in 2018.
The last time Burnsville made state was when it won the title in 2010. The program was also back-to-back champions in 2004 and 2005.
In the SSC, Rosemount and Shakopee tied for the league title last season, followed by Prior Lake and Farmington. Burnsville went 3-14 in league play last spring.
Burnsville is supposed to open the season April 10 at Prior Lake, but late spring with snow still on the ground likely won't allow it. The Blaze will end the regular season May 17 at home to Lakeville South in league action.
Section play starts May 23 with the title game June 2.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be June 8-9 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Forest Lake is the defending champ.