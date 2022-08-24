Henry Sayeko

Senior Henry Sayeko returns to the backfield for Burnsville this fall as the Blaze will try to improve last year's 1-8 record.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Can the Burnsville football team make a bigger impact this fall?

The Blaze has some talent returning from last year's squad that struggled to a 1-8 overall record, including a 41-14 loss at St. Michael-Albertville in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events