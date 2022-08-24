Can the Burnsville football team make a bigger impact this fall?
The Blaze has some talent returning from last year's squad that struggled to a 1-8 overall record, including a 41-14 loss at St. Michael-Albertville in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
In 2020, Burnsville had to pull out of the playoffs due to COVID-19 complications. So the program is 0-4 in the first round of the playoffs over the last five years.
Burnsville’s last playoff win came in 2016 when the team beat Stillwater at home 21-14. Burnsville made the state quarterfinals the previous season for the first time since 1995.
What can this year's Blaze team accomplish? Depth has always been a concern for the team in recent years, but Burnsville usually has some playmakers.
"Our strength should be the defensive line and our defensive backs on defense," Burnsville coach Vince Varpness said. "We have some young and inexperienced linebackers who need to prove themselves.
"Offensively, we have some good wide receivers who can make plays and a returning returning back," Varpness added. "Our offensive success will depend on the offensive line coming together."
At 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, junior Jaydon Ellis looks to anchor the both offensive and defensive lines for the Blaze, while senior Nicholas Meuser will also play both ways as a defensive end and a tight end.
Senior Henry Saykeo returns at running back. He was second on the team in rushing last year with 384 yards and a touchdown. Senior Eric Kilgore will be a receiver, looking to get passes from junior quarterback Jeremy Sherlock.
Juniors Markeese Howard and Chase Classen are also potential two-way players at receiver and defensive back, while senior Mambu Sonie is another defensive end.
Senior Christian Sivongxay and sophomore Micah Savage also are back on the offensive line for the Blaze. Seniors Keon Hunter and Will Sczepanski are back in the defensive secondary.
"We have a great kicker in (junior) Kenny Steffen, who has a big leg for field goals and is improving his kickoffs everyday," Varpness said.
Burnsville will open the season Sept. 1 at Farmington and will stay on the road in the second week playing at Hopkins Sept. 9.