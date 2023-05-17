Alex Gerber

Junior Alex Gerber had a double, RBI and three runs scored in Burnsville's 12-7 win at Apple Valley May 15.

The Burnsville softball team will have a tough road ahead of it in the Section 3AAAA tournament.

The field features No. 1-ranked Rosemount and No. 4 Park, so the Blaze will need to be at its best to make a run.

