The Burnsville softball team will have a tough road ahead of it in the Section 3AAAA tournament.
The field features No. 1-ranked Rosemount and No. 4 Park, so the Blaze will need to be at its best to make a run.
Burnsville earned a split in four South Suburban Conference games, including a 16-3 home loss to Eastview May 16. The Blaze went into the contest off a 12-7 victory at Apple Valley May 15.
Section 3AAAA play starts May 23 with the first round and runs through June 3. It will be held at Richfield Middle School. The Blaze (6-11-1 overall, 3-11-1 in the SSC) looks to get the No. 6 or 7 seed.
Rosemount (17-0) and Park (14-4) will be the top-two seeds. Eastview (9-10), Eagan (6-8), East Ridge (7-10), Hastings (7-8) and Apple Valley (1-16) round out the field.
The Blaze is 4-4 against the section with two wins over Apple Valley, one over Hastings, a split with Eagan, two losses to Eastview and one loss to Rosemount.
In the loss to Eastview, Burnsville got down 9-0 after two innings and couldn't recover. Junior Sid LaMotte took the loss, allowing two earned runs. Junior Emma Debilzan allowed seven runs in two innings or work, while ninth grader Brooke Gerber gave up seven runs (six earned) in three relief innings.
Junior Alex Gerber drove in two runs for the Blaze, while sophomore Kate Dam had an RBI. Lamotte doubled, while sophomore Avery Krumwiede finished 1 for 1 with two runs scored.
Against Apple Valley, Brooke Gerber worked 3 1/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing one run with two strikeouts. Sophomore Gracie Johnson started and gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Sophomore Tori Gromacki led the offense, going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Senior Lily Kuzied doubled and drove in a run, while Alex Gerber went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored.
LaMotte went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while senior Chloe Dawson also drove in a run and scored twice and senior Taylor Larson had a hit and a run scored.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is set for June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato.
