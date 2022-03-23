Zoie Dundon will be going for the repeat for the Burnsville girls track and field team this spring.
The senior won the 800 meters at the Class AA state competition last year, becoming the first Blaze to win a state title since 2009 when then-senior Antionette Goodman won the long jump.
Dundon had a winning time of 2:10.54. She's also the school record holder in that event.
Dundon is the lone returning state qualifier for Burnsville. She was one of two from the team that competed last season.
The Minnesota State High School League moved track to three class this spring. Burnsville stayed in Section 3, but will compete at the AAA level.
So Dundon's path to state will be a little different. The seven other teams in Section 3AAA, including Apple Valley, Eagan, East Ridge, Rosemount, Eastview, Park and Hastings.
Burnsville was 10th in Section 3AA last year. Prior Lake won the team title, but moved to Section 2AAA, while Eagan was second and Eastview finished third.
Blaze coach Jef Winterlin's goal is to create a positive experience for his team this spring. He also be looking for some other athletes to step up alongside Dundon to challenge for state spots.
Those athletes could be ninth-grader Emma Le and eighth-grader Kareena Cheam in the sprints, junior Darrian Gardner in mid-distance (400 and 800), sophomore Kira Theng in distance (1,600 and 3,200), sophomore Madison Malecha in the high jump and eighth-grader Kenna Ponzio in the throws (shot put and discus).
"Whether it is improving speed, strength, working towards placing at the conference meet or qualifying for state, we want to support our athletes," Winterlin said. "With 18 events, there is a place for every athlete on a track team — throwing, jumping, vaulting, distance, or sprints.
"We hope our athletes experience success on the field, but also hope they build positive relationships with their teammates as well," Winterlin added.
Burnsville was ninth in the South Suburban Conference last year. This year's SSC championships are May 24-25 at Apple Valley High School.
This year's Section 3AAA meet will start June 1 with the prelims and end June 3 with the finals. Both days are at Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights.
This year's Class 3A state meet will start June 9 with the prelims and end June 11 with the finals. The venue is St. Michael-Albertville High School.