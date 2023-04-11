Blaze Captains

Twitter photo by @burnsvillebb

Burnsville senior captains this season are (from left), Sean Emerson, Cole Sieben, Nick Meuser and Eli Keirstead.

 Twitter photo by @burnsvillebb

Can the Burnsville baseball team be more of a factor this spring in Section 3AAAA and in the South Suburban Conference?

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the 2020 season, the Blaze has just 11 combined wins over the last two years, including an 11-24 mark in league play.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events