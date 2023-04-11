Can the Burnsville baseball team be more of a factor this spring in Section 3AAAA and in the South Suburban Conference?
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the 2020 season, the Blaze has just 11 combined wins over the last two years, including an 11-24 mark in league play.
Burnsville (6-15 overall last spring, 6-11 in the SSC) went 0-2 in the playoffs last season. It’s the first time the Blaze didn’t win at least one playoff game since Mick Scholl took over as the head coach in 2003.
When baseball went to four classes in 2016, Burnsville won back-to-back Section 3AAAA crowns. Since then, the team has a 34-66 record.
Burnsville’s captains this spring are seniors Nick Meuser, Cole Sieben, Sean Emerson and Eli Keirstead. Senior Vincent Birch, juniors Jacob Neutz, Nick Discher and John Santelman and sophomore Collin Heckman are also back who got some varsity time last spring.
Prep Baseball Report, a national independent scouting service that’s been around since 2005, released its Class 4A preseason rankings and three teams from the SSC were ranked — No. 5 Farmington, No. 9 Rosemount and No. 10 Prior Lake.
Farmington won the league title last year and was the state runner-up to Stillwater.
In Section 3AAAA, Rosemount is the only ranked squad. The rest of the field includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview, Hastings, Lakeville North and Park, the defending champion.
The first week of SSC play was wiped out due to poor field conditions. Burnsville will open the season April 17 at Eagan in league play. The regular season ends May 24 at Farmington.
Section 3AAAA play starts May 29 with the title game set for June 7 at Alimagnet Fields in Burnsville.
The first two rounds of the Class 4A state tournament will be June 13-14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The title game is June 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Burnsville was the Class 3A state champion in 2011 and the state runner-up in 2010, the first year the championship games for all classes were played at Target Field.