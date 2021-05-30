Can the Burnsville boys lacrosse team pull off an upset or two in the postseason?
That's the hope for the Blaze as it earned the No. 5 seed in the Section 6 tournament.
Burnsville (7-6 overall) plays at fourth-seeded Rosemount (8-5) in the quarterfinals June 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Third-ranked Edina (11-2) earned the No. 1 seed, followed by Prior Lake (10-3) and Bloomington Jefferson (10-3). Bloomington Kennedy (7-6) is seeded No. 6, followed by Eastview (7-6), Holy Angels (8-4), Apple Valley (1-12) and Minneapolis (5-7).
The semifinals are June 8 and the title game is June 10. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
Burnsville finished 4-5 in the South Suburban Conference this spring. The team went into the playoffs winning four of its last six games.
Senior Jack Holmstrom led the Burnsville offense in the regular season with 30 goals, while adding 12 assists. Senior Henry O'Brien chipped in 21 goals and 15 assists, while junior Pierce Konrath scored 18 goals.
Seniors Donnie Borman and Max Rippentrop each scored 11 goals for Burnsville, while senior Dalton Lutz chipped in eight goals.
Senior Nick Hjermstad played most of the minutes in goal for the Blaze, posting a .597 save percentage in the regular season.