The Burnsville baseball team is hoping to avoid the rough start it had last spring.
The Blaze opened last year losing 10 of their first 11 games en route to an 8-15 record overall (5-13 in the South Suburban Conference). Burnsville went 1-2 in the Section 3AAAA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Blaze stumbled in their season opener April 12 at Shakopee, getting no-hit in a 10-0 league lose to the Sabers in five innings.
The Blaze managed just two base runners, walks from senior Asher Geise and sophomore Jacob Neutz in the fifth inning.
Junior Nicholas Meuser took the loss on the mound for Burnsville, working 2 2/3 innings and allowing seven earned runs while striking out seven. Sophomore Greydon Isebrand pitched two innings in relief, allowing three runs (one earned) with two strikeouts.
When baseball went to four classes in 2016, Burnsville won back-to-back Section 3AAAA crowns. Since then, the team has a 28-51 record, including having no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juniors Cole Sieben and Sean Emerson and seniors Jonah Dawson, Connor Quimby, Jake Struzyk and Alex Thompson are also back this spring who got varsity time last year, along with Geise, Neutz and Meuser.
Struzyk, Dawson, Quimby and Geise and the team captains.
Section 3AAAA didn't have teams ranked in the preseason Class 4A poll by the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association. Park won the section last year en route to winning the Class 4A state title.
Other teams in the section field are Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview, Hastings, Rosemount and Lakeville North.
In the SSC, Farmington looks to be the team to beat. The Tigers were the state runner-up last year to Park, but open the season ranked No. 1 in the state.
Rosemount won the SSC title last year with a 14-4 mark.
This year's section tourney will start May 30 with the first round. The title game is June 7. The entire tourney will be played at Alimagnet Fields in Burnsville.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament will be June 16-18. The first two rounds are CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Burnsville was the Class 3A state champion in 2011 and the state runner-up in 2010, the first year the championship games for all classes were played at Target Field in Minneapolis.