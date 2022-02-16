Forrest Bowman ended his career on the Burnsville/Shakopee Alpine ski team Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The senior was making his third-career appearance and earned his highest finish. Bowman ended up 13th out of 88 skiers with a combined time of 1:19.52 on his two runs.
Bowman was back in 22nd place after his first run (40.02). He skied faster the second time down the hill (39.50) to move up nine spots in the individual standings.
Edina's Adam Berghult was the champion with a time of 1:12.25. Minnetonka won the boys team crown, while Edina was runner-up.
Bowman finished 28th at state last year and was 55th in his first state meet as a ninth-grader. He was the only skier on the Burnsville/Shakopee team in the state field for both the boys and girls.
Minnetonka also ended up winning girls team title, while Stillwater was second. Duluth East's Lauren Carlson was the girls individual winner (1:18.14).
Bowman made the state field by taking fifth at the Section 6 meet Feb. 8. The top two teams make the state field at sections, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads.
Bowman had a combined time of 48.78 on his two section runs at Buck Hill in Burnsville. His team was seventh out of 18 schools in the team standings.
Edina and Eden Prairie were the two teams representing Section 6 at state with Eden Prairie finishing third behind its two Lake Conference rivals in the team standings.