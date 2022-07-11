Following a walleye fishing closure, Mille Lacs Lake anglers can catch and release walleye July 16 through Aug. 31.
After the catch-and-release season, a one-fish walleye limit is scheduled to resume Sept. 1, and continue through Nov. 30.
Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. However, beginning with the opening of muskellunge season on June 4, anglers can target muskie and northern pike and are not subject to the night fishing closure if they are using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches.
During the late walleye harvest season beginning Sept. 1, all anglers can fish from 6 a.m. to midnight, and anglers targeting muskie and pike are not subject to the night fishing closure if they are using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches.
Complete Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations are available on the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/millelacs.html.