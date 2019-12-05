The Burnsville Nordic ski teams will be challenged on the trails this winter.
The Blaze had just one skier compete at the state meet last season at Giants Ridge in Biwabik and he was a senior. So Burnsville will be seeking some new skiers to step up and lead the way.
The Blaze girls finished seventh in the Section 1 team standings last year, while the boys squad was ninth. The top two teams make the state field, along with the top six skiers in pursuit, who are not on the advancing squads.
Pursuit is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
Skiers back for the girls team who competed in the section race last year include seniors Kaitlyn Qualley and Molly Willmert, junior Amanda Handt and eighth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl.
For the Blaze boys, senior Daniel Vazquez, sophomore Zachary Friedmann and ninth-grader Nicholas Larson return.
Burnsville was supposed to open the season Dec. 3 in a South Suburban Conference freestyle race at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington, but it was cancelled due to poor trail conditions. So the season opener is now set for Dec. 10 at Hyland Park at 3:30 p.m.
The Blaze also have a conference meet scheduled for Dec. 17 at Hyland Park. The team is also scheduled to race on New Year's Day in a conference classical competition at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
The Section 1 meet will be Feb 8 at Hyland Park. Apple Valley, Eagan, Prior Lake, Hastings, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, New Prague, Rosemount and Winona/Winona Cotter make up the field with the Blaze.
Prior Lake and Winona/Winona Cotter were the two team qualifiers last year in the boys competition. On girls side, Eastview and Winona/Winona Cotter made the state field.
In 2018, the Blaze boys were 15th in the state team standings, but five of the seven skiers competing that year were seniors, so the team has had to rebuild.
The Burnsville girls won the state team title in 2009 and had been at state nine of 11 years heading into the 2017-18 season. But in that year, the team had its string of six straight state berths snapped.
This year's state competition is set for Feb. 13 up at Giants Ridge.
Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral won the boys state team crown last year, while Robinsdale Armstrong claimed the girls crown.