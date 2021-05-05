The Burnsville and Apple Valley girls lacrosse teams have combined forces.
Due to low participation rates for both South Suburban Conference schools, the programs came together this spring to form a co-op out of necessity.
Last spring, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the lacrosse season and all the other spring sports across the state. This spring, sports back and the Valley Blaze are single team now under head coach Kacie Waagbo.
In 2018, Apple Valley won the state title in girls lacrosse. Now, just a few years later, between Burnsville and Apple Valley there only 35 girls out for the sport, varsity and junior varsity combined.
On the Burnsville side, seniors Ruby Pozorski and Maria Widen are captains for the new co-op squad. The Valley Blaze opened this spring winning four of their first seven games, including going 2-2 in the SSC.
Waagbo was hired to coach Apple Valley last year, before the season was wiped out. It’s likely the co-op could continue next spring too as both schools try to rebuild their numbers.
In 2019, Burnsville struggled to a 4-10 overall record. The Blaze won the Section 3 title and took sixth at state in 2013. Burnsville lost in the section final in 2014.
Since then, the program has struggled to get wins, enduring five straight losing seasons, including a 7-38 conference mark in that span.
Blaze boys
Meanwhile, the Burnsville boys lacrosse program is still on its own and it’s hoping to end 8-straight losing seasons this spring. The program took third at state in 2011.
Burnsville recorded a 10-61 record in the SSC from 2012 to 2019.
This spring, the team opened by splitting its first eight games, while going 2-3 in the SSC.
Senior Jack Holmstrom had 16 goals in the Blaze’s first six games, while senior Henry O’Brien had 10 goals and junior Pierce Konrath tallied eight.
The Section 6 playoffs for both the Blaze boys and the Valley Blaze will start June 1.
Third-ranked Edina and No. 5 Prior Lake are the favorites in the boys field, while girls field has the top-two ranked teams in the state in No. 1 Edina and No. 2 Prior Lake.
The state tournament starts June 15 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are June 17 and the title game is June 19. A site is still to be determined.
Prior Lake won both the boys and girls state titles in 2019.