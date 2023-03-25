Invasive carp

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been working to slow the spread of invasive carp since the early 2000s.

 Minnesota DNR photo

A commercial fishing business contracted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources captured 30 invasive carp March 23 in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River, near Winona.

While invasive carp have been previously captured in Pool 6 and upstream as far as the Twin Cities metro, this is the largest number captured at one time this far upstream.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

