Khalif Bettis helped the Burnsville boys basketball team ends its long South Suburban Conference losing streak.
The junior scored a career-high 36 points to lead the Blaze to a 71-68 home win over Prior Lake. It was the team's first league win for second-year coach Jonte Flowers.
Burnsville snapped a 26-game conference losing skid. The last time the Blaze won in league play was Feb. 18, 2020 when it won 77-67 at Apple Valley.
Burnsville (2-12 overall, 1-7 in the SSC) went into the Prior Lake game off of a 49-46 conference loss at Apple Valley Jan. 21 and a 77-41 league setback at Eagan Jan. 19.
Both Eagan and Apple Valley are Section 3AAAA foes. The Blaze is looking like the No. 7 of 8 seed in the section at this point.
Seventh-ranked Eastview (12-2), Park (9-5), Rosemount (9-4) and Bloomington Jefferson (9-4) look like the top four seeds, followed by Eagan (5-9), Apple Valley (4-10) and Hastings (3-12).
Burnsville played in the Section 3AAAA title game in 2019, falling 82-64 to Eastview. The Blaze has lost in the section quarterfinals the last two seasons.
Section 3AAAA play starts March 9. The semifinals are March 12 and the title game is March 17. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
In beating Prior Lake, senior Henry Saykeo was also in double figures for the Blaze with 14 points.
Junior Niles Hatting and sophomores Henry Buchanan and Jeremy Sherlock each chipped in five points for Burnsville.