The Burnsville girls hockey team's hopes for a South Suburban Conference title and the top seed in Section 3AA took a big hit Jan. 14.
Rosemount beat the Blaze 3-0. The team went into the contest off of a 4-1 home win over Lakeville South Jan. 11.
Burnsville (13-6-1 overall, 7-5-1 in the SSC) is in league action Jan. 18 playing host to Eagan at 3 p.m. The Blaze's final four regular season games are SSC ones: at Eastview Jan. 21, at Prior Lake Jan. 28, versus Farmington Jan. 31 and versus Lakeville North Feb. 1.
The Section 3AA quarterfinals starts Feb. 5, and the Blaze will look to end their five straight playoff losses. The team's last postseason victory was 7-4 over Eastview in the section title game in 2014.
Burnsville should be a top three seed in the section. Apple Valley (15-4), the SSC leader at 10-3, is looking like the No. 1 seed. Eastview (14-4-2) is also in position for a top spot.
The field also includes Eagan (10-9-1), Rosemount (8-10), Lakeville North (6-11-3), Park (7-11-1) and Hastings (5-13).
The loss to Rosemount was the second time Burnsville has been shut out this fall. It also lost 2-0 to Lakeville South back on Nov. 23.
Burnsville beat Rosemount 7-4 back on Nov. 26. In the rematch, the Blaze could not solve Irish goalie Bridget Heffron, who made 30 saves.
Junior Maria Widen made 31 saves for Burnsville. She had 28 stops against Lakeville South
Sophomore Sami Bowlby scored two goals in the first period to put her team up 2-1. Senior Aubrey Nelvin scored in the second frame, and sophomore Zoie Dundon iced the contest with a third-period goal.
Bowlby also had an assist, giving her a team-best 24 points (16 goals, 8 assists). Juniors Gabby Gromacki and Maddie Mazanec and seniors Avery Sawchuk, Morgan Hanson and Zoe Chadwick had an assist each.
Section semifinal play is set for Feb. 8. The title game is Feb. 12 at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.