It’s never easy to find a win in the highly competitive South Suburban Conference, which has four ranked teams in Class 3A.
The Blaze dropped to 0-7 in the SSC with a four-set home loss to Farmington Oct. 3 (25-22, 25-23, 13-25, 25-14).
Burnsville also fell in league play at home to Prior Lake Sept. 26 (25-20, 25-16, 25-19) and verus No. 6-ranked Lakeville South Oct. 2 (25-22, 25-9, 25-18).
Burnsville (7-13 overall) finished 2-2 at the Centennial Invitational Sept. 28. The two wins were against Virginia (25-17, 18-25, 15-12) and St. Francis (25-20, 25-20), while the losses were to Henry Sibley (25-22, 25-19) and Holy Angels (25-23, 17-25, 15-9).
Stats for the three league matches and the Centennial invite have not been made available.
Burnsville is also in the October Classic in Apple Valley Oct. 4-5.
Burnsville’s final two conference matches to end the regular season are at No. 5 Lakeville North Oct. 8 and at Apple Valley Oct. 15. Both start at 7 p.m.
The Section 6AAA playoffs will start Oct. 22 with the first round. The quarterfinals are Oct. 24, followed by the semifinals Oct. 29. The title match is Nov. 2. The higher seed is at home in each round.
Hopkins is the defending champion, but St. Louis Park (13-3) looks to be the team to beat this fall, followed by Bloomington Jefferson (12-8) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-5).
Other teams in the field: Edina (7-12), Minneapolis Washburn (8-4), Hopkins (7-7), Robbinsdale Armstrong (7-9), Minneapolis Southwest (6-9) and Minneapolis South (6-9).
The Blaze is 1-2 against section teams so far with their win over Minneapolis South and the losses to Edina and St. Louis Park.