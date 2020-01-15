The Burnsville boys hockey team is starting to play with a lot of confidence.
The Blaze earned one of their biggest wins of the season Jan. 14 with a 4-2 home victory over No. 8-ranked Blake.
The Blaze (10-3-2 overall, 5-2-2 in the SSC) is tied with No. 3 Rosemount atop the conference standings. And guess who Burnsville is playing Jan. 16? Yes, the Irish, one the road at 7 p.m.
The Blaze are home Jan. 18 versus Eagan and are at Eastview Jan. 23 in SSC games at 7 p.m. Both teams are also section foes.
Burnsville is at Edina Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
The Blaze will also play home to Rosemount Feb. 18 to end the regular season. Two wins over the Irish would likely give Burnsville the No. 1 seed in Section 3AA.
In beating Blake, senior Korey Bell scored a pair of goals for Burnsville, and senior Tim Urlaub and junior Kade Nielsen each had one. Seniors Roman Ahcan and Joey Anderson, junior Jack Holmstrom and Nielsen each had an assist.
Senior Evan Wittchow was stellar between the pipes with 37 saves.
Section 3AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 20 with the semifinals Feb. 22. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game is Feb. 27 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.