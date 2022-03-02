Seven seniors on the Burnsville girls hockey team ended their careers with a consolation prize Feb. 26.
The Blaze won their 24th game of the season beating fourth-seeded Maple Grove 2-1 in the Class AA fifth-place game at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Burnsville (24-6-1 overall) opened state Feb. 24 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, but struggled in a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Minnetonka. The Blaze followed with a 4-1 win over Northfield in the consolation semifinals Feb. 25 at TRIA Rink.
Burnsville was making its eighth state appearance in program history and second in three years. Its best finish was in 1996 when it was second. The team also won the consolation title in 2010.
Seniors Sami Bowlby, Katie Katzmarek, Zoie Dundon, Caitlyn Procko, Olivia Carlson and junior Madisyn Krumholz were all part of Burnsville's 2020 team that went 0-2 at state. Fionna Hatton and Rylee Colin are the Blaze's other two seniors.
Bowlby made the all-tournament team at state. She had three goals and an assist in the Blaze's final two games.
Bowlby, who will play Division I next year at at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, scored Burnsville's first two goals in beating Northfield. The Blaze led 2-1 after two periods and put the game away with goals from Katzmarek and Dundon in the final period.
Dundon also had two assists, while Hatton, Krumholz and Katzmarek each had one. Sophomore Addison Oettinger finished with 16 saves in goal as the Blaze outshot the Raiders 41-17.
In the fifth-place game, Burnsville outshot Maple Grove 30-25. Oettinger finished with 24 saves with 13 of those coming in the third period.
Sophomore Addie Bowlby scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the third period, tallying 5:48 into the frame to give her team a 2-1 lead. Krumholz had the assist.
Sami Bowlby scored 2:27 into the first period with Colin getting the assist. Maple Grove answered that goal 2:15 later.
In the loss to Minnetonka, the Blaze struggled to get shots on net with just 11 for the game. The Skippers led 2-0 after the first period and scored with six seconds left in the second period to lead 4-0.
Minnetonka scored three goals in the first 3:40 of the third period to put Burnsville away.
Oettinger started in goal and had 25 saves. Sophomore Emma Tilbury finished the game in net and stopped four of the six shots she faced.
The Blaze entered the state tourney, winning 18 of its last 19 games, so the team finished the season winning 20 of its last 22 contests.
Top-seeded Andover beat Minnetonka 5-4 in overtime to win the state title for a perfect 30-0 season.
Dundon led the Blaze in total points this season with 54 (17 goals, 37 assists), followed by Katzmarek (35 goals, 13 assists).
Sami Bowlby was third in points with 39 (20 goals, 19 assists) despite missing 12 games in the regular season with an injury.
Addie Bowlby (21 goals, 14 assists) and Krumholz (21 goals, 14 assists) each finished with 35 points, followed by Carlson (9 goals, 12 assists), sophomore Anna Thomas (6 goals, 11 assists), Hatton (3 goals, 13 assists), Colin (4 goals, 12 assists) and Procko (4 goals, 9 assists).
Oettinger finished the season with a 2.39 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts.