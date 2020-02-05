The Burnsville boys basketball team has lost its grip on potential home playoff game.
Three straight losses and four in five games have hurt the Blaze's chances of being a top-four seed in Section 3AAAA.
Burnsville was downed 97-71 at home to No. 2-ranked Eastview Feb. 4 and fell 80-73 at Farmington Jan. 31 in South Suburban Conference games.
The Blaze (6-12 overall, 2-9 in the SSC) is home to Eagan Feb. 7 and at Lakeville North Feb. 11 in conference games at 7 p.m.
Burnsville's final five SSC games are at No. 4 Shakopee Feb. 14, at Apple Valley Feb. 18, versus Prior Lake Feb. 21, versus Rosemount Feb. 24 and at No. 10 Lakeville South Feb. 28.
The Blaze also has a non-league game Feb. 22 against Minnetonka, which will be played at Park Center at 12:30 p.m.
Eastview (17-2) is a lock for the No. 1 seed in the section, while Lakeville North (10-9) looks to be the No. 2. Hastings (11-7) also has a winning record.
Other teams in the field include Rosemount (8-9), Apple Valley (6-13), Eagan (6-12) and Park (4-15).
Burnsville is 1-5 against the section field with two losses to Eastview and one each to Apple Valley, Lakeville North and Eagan. The Blaze's one win is against Rosemount.
Quarterfinal play starts March 5, and the semifinals are March 10. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game is March 13 at Farmington.
Eastview beat the Blaze in the section championship game last year.
In the loss to Farmington, Burnsville led 39-37 at the break but couldn't hold the advantage in the second half. Ninth-grader Ibrahim El-Amin led the Blaze with 23 points, while senior Daniel Rosenber scored 19.
Sophomore Yarin Alexander and senior Josiah Jordan were both in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Ninth-grader Khalif Bettis had 6 points.
Against Eastview, the Blaze were outscored 54-29 in the second half. El-Amin led the way with 26 points. Rosenber and Bettis scored 14 and 12 points, respectively. Alexander finished with 6, while Jordan scored 5.
Through 18 games, Rosenber was leading Burnsville at 18.8 points per game, followed by El-Amin (17.6) and Alexander (15.2).
The Class 4A state tournament is March 18-21 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The last time the Blaze made the state field was in the 2008-09 season.
That season was also the last time Burnsville had a winning record.
The program's other state appearance was in 2004 when it lost to Chaska in the Class 4A state title game.