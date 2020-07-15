Canterbury Park racing officials announced July 15 updated COVID-19 mitigation protocols impacting jockeys riding at the Shakopee racetrack.
In a continued effort to ensure compliance with Minnesota Emergency Executive Order 20-74 issued June 5, track officials developed extensive protocols and guidance for all horsemen and employees working at the racetrack. The guidance was based on and is updated according to the best currently available information and practices for coronavirus mitigation as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Minnesota Department of Health, other state and local health officials, the American Association of Equine Practitioners, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the University of Minnesota Extension Program, and the NTRA Safety & Integrity Alliance.
Only thoroughbred jockeys riding at Canterbury Park are eligible to participate in races. All jockeys riding thoroughbred races or who access a jockeys’ room at a location other than Canterbury Park will not be allowed to ride unless they have self-quarantined for 14 days upon returning to Minnesota.
Those jockeys must also provide a negative COVID-19 test result. The self-quarantine period begins when a jockey returns to Minnesota after riding or accessing a jockeys’ room at another racetrack.
Out of necessity, many quarter horse jockeys have been riding at both Canterbury Park and Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa this summer. To alleviate this situation without negatively impacting the quarter horse racing industry in the state, the 2020 quarter horse meet at Canterbury has been substantially condensed to live racing dates exclusive to quarter horse racing including, but not necessarily limited to July 28 Aug. 11 and Aug. 25.
Only quarter horse jockeys named on horses entered in those days’ races are allowed to be onsite at Canterbury and must use the designated jockeys’ room assigned to them for that day. Members of the restricted thoroughbred jockey colony are not permitted to enter the quarter horse jockeys’ room.
Prior to arrival in the designated jockeys’ room, quarter horse jockeys must submit to an approved COVID-19 test and receive a negative test result.
The updated protocols, in addition to the existing guidelines, will remain in effect throughout the remainder of the 2020 live racing season unless otherwise updated by Canterbury Park management.
Canterbury’s live racing season began June 10 and runs through Sept. 16, racing primarily Monday through Thursday at 4:30 p.m.