Crossbows

 Photo by northlandoutdoors.com

Crossbows will be newly allowed for Minnesota deer and spring turkey hunters starting this year, following a law change passed in the 2023 legislative session.

Hunters who purchase an archery deer license may possess and take deer with a crossbow throughout the archery deer season. Deer licenses go on sale Aug. 1.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

