Deer Hunting

Archery deer hunters season are encouraged to make a plan for the season by considering safety, hunting regulations, chronic wasting disease and steps they need to take to process their deer.

 Photo by northlandoutdoors.com

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging archery deer hunters to make a plan for the season by considering safety, hunting regulations, chronic wasting disease and steps they need to take to process their deer.

“The start of fall is an exciting time for hunters who are looking forward to deer season,” said Barbara Keller, DNR big game program leader. “Because regulations and CWD testing requirements can change year-to-year, it’s critical for hunters to think ahead and make a plan for a safe, successful and enjoyable season.”

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events