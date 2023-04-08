Invasive carp

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been working to slow the spread of invasive carp since the early 2000s.

 Minnesota DNR photo

A commercial fishing business contracted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources captured 30 invasive carp March 23 in the Mississippi River near Winona.

While invasive carp have been previously captured in that area and upstream as far as the Twin Cities metro, this was the largest number captured at one time this far upstream, the agency said in a press release.

