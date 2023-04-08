A commercial fishing business contracted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources captured 30 invasive carp March 23 in the Mississippi River near Winona.
While invasive carp have been previously captured in that area and upstream as far as the Twin Cities metro, this was the largest number captured at one time this far upstream, the agency said in a press release.
The DNR is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and other partners to respond to this capture, which consisted primarily of silver carp. Along with removing the captured carp from the river, additional commercial fishing is being conducted this week in Pool 6, the area where the carp were captured.
A previously scheduled netting and capture operation in other areas of the river will begin April 24. The DNR also continues to work with partners to assess other potential prevention and management tools, including experimental invasive carp deterrents now being tested for effectiveness, the agency said.
“While there is currently no ‘silver bullet’ to prevent or eliminate invasive carp, we will continue to use a combination of proven methods and the best available information to minimize risk by targeting and removing as many fish as possible,” DNR Invasive Fish Coordinator Grace Loppnow said in the release. “As demonstrated by this catch, the expertise of our contracted commercial fishers is one of many important tools.”
Invasive carp have been moving upstream since escaping into the Mississippi River in Arkansas in the 1970s. These fish compete with native species and pose a threat to both rivers and lakes.
Individual invasive carp have been caught in the Mississippi River in the Twin Cities metro area (bighead, grass and silver), near the King Power Plant on the St. Croix River by Oak Park Heights (bighead and silver), and just downstream of Granite Falls in the Minnesota River (bighead).
The DNR said it is using a wide range of efforts to manage invasive carp.
The DNR leads a program to monitor for all life stages of invasive carp in the Minnesota pools of the Mississippi River, the St. Croix River, the Minnesota River and the Missouri River watershed. This program includes fisheries sampling, tagging and tracking, and partnering with USFWS and the U.S. Geological Survey on eDNA surveys.
The work helps officials understand the invasive carp population in Minnesota, target areas for removal efforts, and determine whether reproduction is occurring, according to the agency.
The DNR leads a program to remove invasive carp through contracted commercial fishing, DNR-led netting and electrofishing and new techniques such as fish attractants.
In partnership with the DNR, the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center at the University of Minnesota is testing and evaluating carp deterrents in Mississippi River locks and dams.
The agency said it is working closely with stakeholders to update the Minnesota Invasive Carp Action Plan, including evaluation of potential carp barriers, deterrents and other management tools in the Mississippi River.
The DNR expects to have recommendations for additional actions available by the end of 2023. The DNR recently published a request for proposals for a consultant to assist in this effort.