The Burnsville girls basketball team got a little revenge in its home opener Nov. 26.
The Blaze rolled to a 71-34 home win over Henry Sibley with nine players getting into the scoring column. Senior Zhane Thompson led the way with 14 points.
Last year, Henry Sibley beat the Blaze 71-65 in the first round of the Section 3AAAA tournament.
Burnsville opened this season Nov. 23 in the Tip Off Classic at Hopkins High School, falling 69-57 to Holy Angels, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A. The Stars finished third at state last year.
The Blaze are back on the court Dec. 3 at Bloomington Jefferson and will return home Dec. 7 to take on Park. The South Suburban Conference opener is set for Dec. 10 at Rosemount. All three games start at 7 p.m.
Park and Rosemount are both Section 3AAAA foes. Henry Sibley is no longer in the section, moving down to Class 3A after reclassification last March.
In the win over Henry Sibley, the Blaze dominated from start to finish, leading by 31 points at the break (50-19).
Junior Hannah Lake finished with 10 points for Burnsville, while senior Megan Diggan had nine. Ninth-grader Shawna Bruha, junior Mara McMahon and senior Paige Servais each had eight points.
Sophomore Savannah Islam chipped in seven points for Burnsville, while junior Morgan Krumwiede scored five.
Against Holy Angels, Burnsville got down by 16 points at halftime (40-24) and couldn't recover. Servais led the Blaze with 21 points.
Thompson finished with 18 points, while ninth-grader Shantell Harden had six and Diggan scored five.