Doubles Team

Senior Shawna Bruha (left) and junior Addie Bowlby finished second in the Section 6AA doubles tournament Oct. 13 to qualify for state.

 Twitter photo by @Burnsville10s

The Burnsville girls tennis team ended its long state drought Oct. 13.

Senior Shawna Bruha and junior Addie Bowbly finished runner-up in the Section 6AA doubles tournament to qualify for state. It's the first time in 15 seasons the Blaze will be represented at the Class AA competition.

