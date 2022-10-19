The Burnsville girls tennis team ended its long state drought Oct. 13.
Senior Shawna Bruha and junior Addie Bowbly finished runner-up in the Section 6AA doubles tournament to qualify for state. It's the first time in 15 seasons the Blaze will be represented at the Class AA competition.
Niltooli Wilkins won the Class AA state singles title that year for Burnsville. She was runner-up the year before. Judy Wang also won a state singles title for the Blaze in 1997.
Bruha and Bowlby went 4-1 in section play, including a 6-4, 6-2 win over their teammates, junior Ashley King and senior Madisyn Krumholz, in the semifinals Oct. 12.
The next day, Bruha and Bowlby lost in the title match in straight sets to Nana Vang and Allyson Jay of Blake (6-3, 6-4).
In the first round Oct. 12, Bruha and Bowlby won in straight sets over Maddie Graff and Elliana Loesch of Minneapolis Washburn (6-4, 6-2) and did the same in round two beating Sadie Lund and Kamryn Halley of St. Louis Park (6-4, 6-2).
In the quarterfinals, Bruha and Bowlby needed three sets to knock off Lauryn Schenck and Rashi Singh of Edina (2-6, 6-3, 7-6).
Meanwhile, Krumholz and King finished with a 3-1 mark in the section.
They won in straight sets in the first round over Emerson Cownie and Elsie Lawless of Minneapolis Southwest (6-1, 6-0), beat Melina Peters and Anna Feeken of Bloomington Jefferson in three sets in the second round (1-6, 6-4, 6-0) and downed Ellie Nixon and Alette Bartok of Blake in the quarterfinals (6-2, 6-2).
In singles, ninth grader Sidney Handrahan won two of three matches for the Blaze, winning in straight sets in the first two rounds over Lily Fadell of St. Louis Park (6-0, 6-2) and Gabby Geer of Blake (6-2, 6-0), before falling to Sami Hankinson of Edina in the quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2).
Senior Molly Halvorson also competed in singles, falling in the first round to Kylie Jones of Jefferson (6-1, 6-3).
The Class AA state team tournament is set for Oct. 25-26 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The singles and doubles tournaments are the next two days.
In Section 6AA team play, fourth-seeded Burnsville went 2-1 losing 7-0 top-seeded Edina in the semifinals Oct. 7. Burnsville won 5-2 over Holy Angels in the second round Oct. 6 and downed Minneapolis Roosevelt 7-0 in the opening round Oct. 4.
The Blaze finished the team portion of its season with a 17-5 record, including an 8-1 mark in the South Suburban Conference. That was second behind Lakeville South.
Last fall, Burnsville finished with a program-best 18 wins (18-5 overall), also was second to Lakeville South in the SSC and fell to Edina in the section semifinals.
The Blaze has a 32-5 record in the SSC over the last four seasons. In 2020, the team also finished 8-1, but only played conference matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was no postseason.
In the playoff win over Holy Angels, Burnsville won all three doubles matches. King and Krumholz won at the No. 1 spot (6-1, 6-0), followed by sophomore Avery Krumwiede and junior Allison Oxborough at No. 2 (6-1, 6-4) and junior Madison Melecha and senior Lizzy Berger at No. 3 (6-2, 6-4).
Singles wins went to Bowlby at No. 1 (6-3, 6-3) and Handrahan at No. 3 (7-6, 6-2).
Edina won all seven matches in straight sets against the Blaze in the semifinals.